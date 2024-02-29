Close Menu
    USC vs. Washington State College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    usc vs. washington state

    Will No. 19 Washington State cover as a 6.5-point home favorite against USC at 10:30 p.m. ET? Or is there a better bet in tonight’s USC vs. Washington State matchup from Pullman, WA?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    841 USC Trojans (+6.5) at 842 Washington State Cougars (-6.5); o/u 138.5

    10:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 29, 2024

    Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum, Pullman, WA

    TV: Pac-12 Network

    USC vs. Washington State: Public Bettors Favoring Cougars

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing Washington State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Ellis Scores 24 Points in win vs. UCLA

    Boogie Ellis closed with 24 points (9-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-7 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 37 minutes during Saturday’s 62-56 victory over UCLA. Ellis has boomed for 54 points on 19-for-37 shooting across his last two games. While those two contests have consisted of an overtime loss to Colorado and a team total of just 62 points in Saturday’s win over UCLA, Ellis heating up prior to the Pac-12 tournament is a formidable trend to monitor.

    Jones Double-Doubles in Letdown Game

    Isaac Jones finished Saturday’s 73-61 loss to Arizona State with 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 32 minutes. Jones tallied 16 points and six boards in an upset victory over Arizona earlier this week, but the team followed up the signature victory with a bit of a letdown against a far inferior Arizona State team on Saturday. Jones has still be a breakout player and driving factor behind Washington State’s emergence, as he’s averaging 17.7 points and 8.3 boards over the team’s last 13 games. He now has eight double-doubles on the year.

    Under is 5-1 in Cougars last 6 overall

    Under is 6-2 in Cougars last 8 vs. a team with a losing straight up record

    Over is 9-4 in Trojans last 13 road games

    Over is 14-4 in Trojans last 18 games following a ATS win

    USC vs. Washington State CBB Prediction:

    Take Washington State. The Cougars are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games overall, are 5-2 against the number in their last seven games as a favorite and have covered in four out of their last five home games versus a team with a road winning percentage of less than .400. On the other side, the Trojans are just 1-6 against the spread in their last seven games coming off a win, are 1-5 against the number in their last six games as an underdog and are 3-8 at the betting window in their last 11 road games versus a team with a home winning percentage greater than .600.

    USC vs. Washington State College Hoops Prediction: WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS -6.5

