USC vs. Rutgers Prediction: Will over cash in another Trojans’ game?

The USC Trojans are set to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights Sunday at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 PM ET, with the game broadcast on FS1. With the Scarlet Knights laying 3.5 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 153, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s USC vs. Rutgers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

USC Trojans (+3.5) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (-3.5); o/u 153

6:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 23, 2025

Jersey Mike’s Arena, Piscataway, NJ

TV: FS1

USC vs. Rutgers Public Betting: Bettors Love Scarlet Knights

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing Rutgers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Records and Recent Performance

USC Trojans: Holding a 14-12 overall record and a 6-9 mark in Big Ten play, the Trojans are currently on a three-game road losing streak.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights: With a 13-14 overall record and a 6-10 record in the Big Ten, the Scarlet Knights recently secured an 89-85 overtime victory against the Washington Huskies, highlighted by Dylan Harper’s 34-point performance.

Key Players

USC: The Trojans’ offense is led by guard Boogie Ellis, who consistently contributes in scoring and playmaking.

Rutgers: Freshman guard Dylan Harper stands out, especially after his recent 34-point game, making him a focal point for the Scarlet Knights’ offense.

USC vs. Rutgers CBB Prediction:

Both teams are striving to improve their standings in the Big Ten. Rutgers’ recent home victory and USC’s struggles on the road suggest a potential advantage for the Scarlet Knights. However, I like the over as my best bet. In USC’s last 10 games, the over is 8-2.

USC vs. Rutgers Hoops Prediction: OVER 153