USC vs. Gonzaga College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The USC Trojans will face the Gonzaga Bulldogs from the MGM Grand Garden Arena at 10:00 ET Saturday night. The Zags are listed as 3.5-point favorites, and the total is at 152.5 points what is the best bet from Vegas? Keep reading for our USC vs. Gonzaga prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

709 USC Trojans (+3.5) at 710 Gonzaga Bulldogs (-3.5); o/u 152.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 2, 2023

MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV

USC vs. Gonzaga Public Betting Information

USC Trojans Notes

USC picked up a non-conference win versus the Eastern Washington. The Trojans defeated the Eagles by a score of 106-78. Boogie Ellis led the Trojans with 28 points on 9/13 from the floor. USC will look to pick up a much-needed resume builder when they face the Zags from Vegas.

Gonzaga Bulldogs Notes

Gonzaga improved to 5-1 after their 81-65 victory versus Cal State Bakersfield on Tuesday night. Ryan Nembhard had his best performance of the season scoring 22 points on 8/12 from the floor. Six different Zags recorded double-figures in points versus the Roadrunners.

USC vs. Gonzaga CBB Betting Trends

Gonzaga is 2-3-1 ATS in its first 6 games.

USC is 4-3 ATS to open the season.

The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for USC.

USC vs. Gonzaga CBB Prediction:

USC and Gonzaga both picked up relatively easy home victories earlier in the week, now they square off for a primetime matchup in Vegas.

The Zags are the play in this one. USC has struggled so far against tough competition this season, and the Zags will be the toughest team yet. Gonzaga is loaded with experienced talent in their starting 5 and have decent bench depth. The Zags only loss this year was to #1 ranked Purdue, however they were leading the Boilermakers by 5 at halftime. This team can compete and beat anybody in the country, their going to be too much for USC to handle for 40 minutes. Gonzaga wins and covers from Vegas.

USC vs. Gonzaga College Hoops Prediction: Gonzaga -3.5