Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NCAAB Articles

    UNLV vs. Seton Hall NIT Tournament Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    unlv vs. seton hall

    The NIT Quarterfinals continue on Wednesday night with a UNLV vs. Seton Hall matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET. With the Pirates laying 5.5 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 140.5, what’s the smart bet tonight in South Orange, NJ?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    621 UNLV Rebels (+4.5) at 622 Seton Hall (-4.5); o/u 140.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 27, 2024

    Walsh Gymnasium, South Orange, NJ

    UNLV vs. Seton Hall: Bettors Willing to Lay Points with Pirates

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing Seton Hall when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Thomas Bounces back vs. Boston College

    Dedan Thomas racked up 17 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday’s 79-70 win over Boston College. Thomas scored just five points during UNLV’s first-round win over Princeton, but he responded in a big way Sunday, dropping 17 points while shooting 63.6 percent from the field and 100 percent from behind the arc. The freshman from Las Vegas is a large part in why UNLV has been on such a tear to end the season, as he’s averaging 17.2 points and 3.5 assists per game across the Rebels’ last 10 outings. Expect Thomas to come ready to play Wednesday vs. Seaton Hall.

    Pirates Coming off Complete Game vs. North Texas

    Seton Hall is coming off of one of its most complete games of the season as the Pirates shot 48 percent from the floor and held North Texas to 34 percent shooting from the field in a 72-58 victory.

    In The Hall’s first round overtime win over Saint Joe’s, Al-Amir Dawes turned in one of the best performances of his career as he tied career highs in points (26) and made threes (6), including the game-tying trey at the end of regulation and the go-ahead three-pointer in overtime that helped seal the win.

    The Pirates are 3-0 in Walsh Gym this season and 16-3 overall as the home team.

    Under is 4-1 in Pirates last 5 games as a home favorite

    Under is 50-23 in Pirates last 73 games as a favorite

    Over is 4-0 in Rebels last 4 overall

    Over is 4-1 in Rebels last 5 road games vs. a team with a winning home record

    UNLV vs. Seton Hall CBB Prediction:

    Take UNLV. The Rebels are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine road games, are 19-7 against the number in their last 26 games overall and are 8-1 at the betting window in their last nine games when listed as the underdog. On the other side, the Pirates are just 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games overall, are winless at the betting window in their last seven games when facing an opponent with a winning percentage above .600 and have dropped five out of their last seven games at the window overall.

    UNLV vs. Seton Hall College Hoops Prediction: UNLV REBELS +5.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com