UNLV vs. Seton Hall NIT Tournament Betting Odds & Prediction

The NIT Quarterfinals continue on Wednesday night with a UNLV vs. Seton Hall matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET. With the Pirates laying 5.5 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 140.5, what’s the smart bet tonight in South Orange, NJ?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

621 UNLV Rebels (+4.5) at 622 Seton Hall (-4.5); o/u 140.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Walsh Gymnasium, South Orange, NJ

UNLV vs. Seton Hall: Bettors Willing to Lay Points with Pirates

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing Seton Hall when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Thomas Bounces back vs. Boston College

Dedan Thomas racked up 17 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday’s 79-70 win over Boston College. Thomas scored just five points during UNLV’s first-round win over Princeton, but he responded in a big way Sunday, dropping 17 points while shooting 63.6 percent from the field and 100 percent from behind the arc. The freshman from Las Vegas is a large part in why UNLV has been on such a tear to end the season, as he’s averaging 17.2 points and 3.5 assists per game across the Rebels’ last 10 outings. Expect Thomas to come ready to play Wednesday vs. Seaton Hall.

Pirates Coming off Complete Game vs. North Texas

Seton Hall is coming off of one of its most complete games of the season as the Pirates shot 48 percent from the floor and held North Texas to 34 percent shooting from the field in a 72-58 victory.

In The Hall’s first round overtime win over Saint Joe’s, Al-Amir Dawes turned in one of the best performances of his career as he tied career highs in points (26) and made threes (6), including the game-tying trey at the end of regulation and the go-ahead three-pointer in overtime that helped seal the win.

The Pirates are 3-0 in Walsh Gym this season and 16-3 overall as the home team.

UNLV vs. Seton Hall CBB Betting Trends

Under is 4-1 in Pirates last 5 games as a home favorite

Under is 50-23 in Pirates last 73 games as a favorite

Over is 4-0 in Rebels last 4 overall

Over is 4-1 in Rebels last 5 road games vs. a team with a winning home record

UNLV vs. Seton Hall CBB Prediction:

Take UNLV. The Rebels are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine road games, are 19-7 against the number in their last 26 games overall and are 8-1 at the betting window in their last nine games when listed as the underdog. On the other side, the Pirates are just 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games overall, are winless at the betting window in their last seven games when facing an opponent with a winning percentage above .600 and have dropped five out of their last seven games at the window overall.

UNLV vs. Seton Hall College Hoops Prediction: UNLV REBELS +5.5