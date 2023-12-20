UConn vs. Seaton Hall College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Seaton Hall Pirates will host the UConn Huskies from the Prudential Center at 7:00 ET on Wednesday night. The Pirates are listed as 8.5-point home underdogs, while the total is sitting at 140,5 points, what is the best bet from Newark? Keep reading for our UConn vs. Seaton Hall prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

659 UConn Huskies (-8.5) at 660 Seaton Hall Pirates (+8.5); o/u 140.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

UConn vs. Seaton Hall Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing UConn when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

UConn Huskies Notes

UConn improved to 10-1 after defeating Gonzaga 76-63 last Friday. Donovan Clingan had a big game in the win scoring 21 points on 8/11 from the floor. The Huskies will look to keep their momentum going as they travel to face Seaton Hall on Wednesday.

Seaton Hall Pirates Notes

Seaton Hall moved to 7-4 after beating Missouri 93-87 on December 17th. It was wire-to-wire victory for the Pirates, Al-Amir Dawes was the leading scorer with 25 points on 9/16 from the floor. Seaton Hall will now face their toughest competition of the year when they host UConn.

UConn vs. Seaton Hall CBB Betting Trends

UConn is 3-2 ATS in its last 5 road games.

Seaton Hall is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone under in 6 of the last 10 games for the Pirates.

UConn vs. Seaton Hall CBB Prediction:

UConn has won three straight, while the Pirates are in search of their third straight win as these two teams meet in Newark.

Take the over. UConn is incredibly tough to stop on the offensive end of the floor scoring nearly 87 ppg and shooting over 50% from the field on the season. For Seaton Hall their coming off their best offensive performances of the season, where they scored 93 points versus Missouri. They should be able to score the ball at a decent rate at home even against a good UConn defense. Over is the play.

UConn vs. Seaton Hall College Hoops Prediction: Over 140.5