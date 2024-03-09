Close Menu
    UConn vs. Providence College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    UConn vs. Providence

    Will the surging Huskies continue their hot play with a win and a cover against the Friars in Big East play? Or is the home underdog the better bet in tonight’s UConn vs. Providence matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    705 UConn Huskies (-9.5) at 706 Providence Friars (+9.5); o/u 139.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 9, 2024

    Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence, RI

    TV: FOX

    UConn vs. Providence: Public Bettors Taking Points

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing Providence when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Spencer Coasts to 25 Points vs. Villanova

    Cam Spencer finished with 25 points (9-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 36 minutes during Saturday’s 78-54 victory over Villanova. The Huskies entered halftime up 11 points and never looked back, growing the lead throughout the second half. Spencer’s game-high 25 points matched his season-high, while representing his seventh game with at least 20 points across 28 starts on the campaign. Spencer hasn’t exceeded 14 shot attempts in any game this season, but he is still delivering an excellent 15.2 points per game on 45.9/44.6/91.7 percent efficiency.

    Carter Plays Hero Ball in win vs. Xavier

    Devin Carter produced 22 points (7-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and four blocks across 37 minutes during Wednesday’s 79-75 victory over Xavier. Wednesday wasn’t Carter’s most efficient showing, but he earned free throws, facilitated while only committing two turnovers, and continued being a winner — pounding the glass and making defensive plays. Wednesday marked his sixth game with at least 18 shots this season, and Providence is 3-3 in those contests.

    Over is 4-1-1 in Friars last 6 home games

    Under is 31-14-1 in Friars last 46 home games vs. a team with a winning road record

    Over is 13-6 in Huskies last 19 games as an underdog

    Under is 9-4 in Huskies last 13 games vs. a team with a winning % above .600

    UConn vs. Providence CBB Prediction:

    Take UConn. The Huskies are 4-1 against the spread in their last five road games, are 46-22-1 against the number in their last 69 games overall and are 12-5 at the betting window in their last 17 road games versus a team with a home winning percentage of greater than .600. UConn is also 4-1 against the spread in its last five games following an ATS win, is 4-0 against the number in its last four games played on a Saturday and is 12-5 ATS in its last 17 road games versus a team with a winning home record.

    UConn vs. Providence College Hoops Prediction: UCONN HUSKIES -9.5

