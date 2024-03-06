Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NCAAB Articles

    UConn vs. Marquette College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy Updated:No Comments
    UConn vs. Marquette

    The Marquette Golden Eagles will host the UConn Huskies from Fiserv Forum at 8:30 ET on Wednesday night. The Golden Eagles are listed as 5.0-point home underdogs, and the total is at 151 points what is the smart play from Milwaukee? Keep reading for our UConn vs. Marquette prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    703 UConn Huskies (-5.0) at 704 Marquette Golden Eagles (+5.0); o/u 151

    8:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 6, 2024

    Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

    UConn vs. Marquette Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing UConn when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    UConn Huskies Notes

    UConn improved to 26-3 after defeating Seton Hall 91-61 this past Sunday. Stephon Castle led the Huskies with 21 points on 9/12 from the floor. The Huskies will look to knock off Marquette for the second time in two weeks.

    Marquette Golden Eagles Notes

    Marquette dropped to 22-7 after losing to Creighton by a score of 89-75 on March 2nd. Kam Jones scored 23 points on 9/16 from the floor. Jones will need another big game if they want to knock off the Huskies as Tyler Kolek has been ruled for Wednesday’s contest with an Oblique injury.

    UConn is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 road games.

    Marquette is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for the Huskies.

    UConn vs. Marquette CBB Prediction:

    UConn looks for their third consecutive win, while Marquette looks to get back in the win column.  

    Give me the Huskies. Without Tyler Kolek in the lineup, there is just no way the Golden Eagles can be trusted against a team of UConn’s caliber. The Huskies defeated Marquette 81-53 on February 17th, and that was with Kolek. This will likely be a closer contest, as Marquette will get a big boost from the home crowd, but in the UConn has too much talent for the Golden Eagles to hang around for 40 minutes. Lay the number.

    UConn vs. Marquette College Hoops Prediction: UConn -5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com