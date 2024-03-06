UConn vs. Marquette College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Marquette Golden Eagles will host the UConn Huskies from Fiserv Forum at 8:30 ET on Wednesday night. The Golden Eagles are listed as 5.0-point home underdogs, and the total is at 151 points what is the smart play from Milwaukee? Keep reading for our UConn vs. Marquette prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

703 UConn Huskies (-5.0) at 704 Marquette Golden Eagles (+5.0); o/u 151

8:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

UConn vs. Marquette Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing UConn when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

UConn Huskies Notes

UConn improved to 26-3 after defeating Seton Hall 91-61 this past Sunday. Stephon Castle led the Huskies with 21 points on 9/12 from the floor. The Huskies will look to knock off Marquette for the second time in two weeks.

Marquette Golden Eagles Notes

Marquette dropped to 22-7 after losing to Creighton by a score of 89-75 on March 2nd. Kam Jones scored 23 points on 9/16 from the floor. Jones will need another big game if they want to knock off the Huskies as Tyler Kolek has been ruled for Wednesday’s contest with an Oblique injury.

UConn vs. Marquette CBB Betting Trends

UConn is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 road games.

Marquette is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for the Huskies.

UConn vs. Marquette CBB Prediction:

UConn looks for their third consecutive win, while Marquette looks to get back in the win column.

Give me the Huskies. Without Tyler Kolek in the lineup, there is just no way the Golden Eagles can be trusted against a team of UConn’s caliber. The Huskies defeated Marquette 81-53 on February 17th, and that was with Kolek. This will likely be a closer contest, as Marquette will get a big boost from the home crowd, but in the UConn has too much talent for the Golden Eagles to hang around for 40 minutes. Lay the number.

UConn vs. Marquette College Hoops Prediction: UConn -5