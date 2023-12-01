UConn vs. Kansas College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Kansas Jayhawks will host the UConn Huskies in a top 5 matchup from Allen Fieldhouse at 9:00ET on Friday night. The Jayhawks are listed as 3.0-point favorites, while the total is sitting at 148.5 points, what is the best bet from Lawrence? Keep reading for our UConn vs. Kansas prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

877 UConn Huskies (+3.0) at 878 Kansas Jayhawks (-3.0); o/u 148.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Friday, December 1, 2023

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

UConn vs. Kansas Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing UConn when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

UConn Huskies Notes

UConn remained undefeated after their latest win versus New Hampshire on Monday night. Donovan Clingan had a nearly perfect night in the win recording 29 points and 12/13 from the floor. UConn will face their toughest test of the season as they head to head Allen Fieldhouse to face the Jayhawks.

Kansas Jayhawks Notes

Kansas improved to 6-1 after their 71-63 win against Eastern Illinois on Tuesday night. Hunter Dickinson recorded a double-double in the win scoring 25 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Dickinson is averaging an impressive 21.7 ppg and 12.7 rebounds over the first seven games.

UConn vs. Kansas CBB Betting Trends

UConn is 2-3 ATS in it’s last 5 games.

Kansas is 4-1 SU in it’s last 5 home games.

The total has gone under in 6 of the last 10 for the Jayhawks.

UConn vs. Kansas CBB Prediction:

Both teams are coming off non-conference wins earlier in the week, entering this top-5 matchup.

Give me the Jayhawks here. Both teams are so talented, however I think the difference maker in this contest will be the home court advantage for Kansas. It is so difficult for opponents to come into Allen Fieldhouse and knock off the Jayhawks. Furthermore, Stephon Castle remains out for UConn, Castle is a talented player who helps provide depth at the guard position for the Huskies. Dickinson and the Jayhawks do enough to knock off and cover versus the defending champions on Friday night.

UConn vs. Kansas College Hoops Prediction: Kansas -3