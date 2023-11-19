UConn vs. Indiana College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The UConn Huskies will face the Indiana Hoosiers from Madison Square Garden at 1:00 ET on Sunday afternoon. The Huskies are listed as 11.0-point favorites and the total is at 141.0 points what is the best bet from New York? Keep reading for our UConn vs. Indiana prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

719 UConn Huskies (-11.0) at 720 Indiana Hoosiers (+11.0); o/u 141.0

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 19, 2023

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

UConn vs. Indiana Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing UConn when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

UConn Huskies Notes

UConn improved to 3-0 on the season after their 87-53 against Mississippi Valley State. Rutgers transfer, Cam Spencer had a big night in the win scoring 25 points and knocking down 7/11 3’s. The defending national champs will look to remain undefeated as they head to MSG.

Indiana Hoosiers Notes

Indiana remained perfect after their 89-80 win versus Wright State on Thursday night. Kel’el Ware did it all in the win for the Hoosiers in the victory. Ware scored 22 points, while adding 12 rebounds. Indiana will face a step up in competition as they face the #5 UConn Huskies in New York.

UConn vs. Indiana CBB Betting Trends

UConn is 2-1 ATS in their first 3 games.

Indiana is 4-1 SU in it’s last 5 games.

The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 games for UConn.

UConn vs. Indiana CBB Prediction:

Both teams bring a perfect mark into their matchup at MSG. For UConn it has been three blowout wins, while the Hoosiers have won all three games by single digits.

This number feels a little high for a neutral court game, I know the Hoosiers have not looked great, but I think they have the talent to hang with the Huskies in this one. IU may be without starting guard Xavier Johnson for this contest, which is a big loss, however I still like them to hang. Kel’el Ware the Oregon transfer has been great for IU averaging 18 ppg and 10 rebounds over the first three games. Ware and the Hoosiers do enough to cover in this one.

UConn vs. Indiana College Hoops Prediction: Indiana +11