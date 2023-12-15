Close Menu
    NCAAB Articles

    UConn vs. Gonzaga College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Paul Elliot
    UConn vs. Gonzaga

    The UConn Huskies will face the Gonzaga Bulldogs from Climate Pledge Arena at 10:00 ET on Friday night. The Huskies are listed as 4.0-point favorites, and the total is at 150.5 points what is the smart play from Seattle? Keep reading for our UConn vs. Gonzaga prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    893 UConn Huskies (-4.0) at 894 Gonzaga Bulldogs (+4.0); o/u 150.5

    10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, December 15, 2023

    Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

    UConn vs. Gonzaga Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing Gonzaga when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    UConn Huskies Notes

    UConn picked up a 101-63 non-conference win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff last Saturday. Alex Karaban had a career-high in points, scoring 26 in only 22 minutes of action versus Pine-Bluff. The Huskies now hit the road for a tough matchup with the #10 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs.

    Gonzaga Bulldogs Notes

    Gonzaga improved to 8-2 after defeating Mississippi Valley State 78-40 on Monday. Brandon Huff led the Bulldogs in scoring with 17 points off the bench. The Zags will look for their biggest win of the season against the Huskies on Friday night from Seattle.

    UConn is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 games.

    Gonzaga is 4-5-1 ATS in their last 10 games.

    The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for the Huskies.

    UConn vs. Gonzaga CBB Prediction:

    Both teams picked up easy non-conference wins last time out, before meeting in this top-10 matchup from Seattle.

    Give me the Huskies. UConn has looked dominant all season, even in their one loss at Kansas they had every opportunity to win that game. The Huskies are now at full strength and with their roster, I believe anyone will have a tough time beating them. Gonzaga has had a tendency to go cold offensively at times and that just can’t happen versus a team like UConn. Lay the short number with the Huskies.

    UConn vs. Gonzaga College Hoops Prediction: UConn -4

