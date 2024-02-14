UConn vs. DePaul College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

With the point spread sitting at a whopping 23.5 and the total sitting at 141.5, what’s the smart play in Wednesday night’s UConn vs. DePaul matchup at 9:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

703 UConn Huskies (-23.5) at 704 DePaul Blue Demons (+23.5); o/u 141.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

TV: CBSSN

UConn vs. DePaul: Public Bettors Willing to Lay Points with Huskies

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing UConn when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Clingan Fends off Butler

Donovan Clingan logged 18 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 28 minutes during Tuesday’s 71-62 win over Butler. Clingan was the game’s X-Factor facing an undersized Butler frontcourt, and he delivered by dominating the paint and controlling the glass. Tuesday marked Clingan’s first game of the season with double-digit rebounds, and his 28 minutes marked his highest total since Dec. 1.

Young Out Tuesday for DePaul

Keyondre Young (shoulder) will not be able to play in Tuesday’s game against St. John’s, Adam Zagoria of NJ.com reports. The junior will not be able to play in Tuesday’s game as he will miss his second straight game due to a shoulder injury.

UConn vs. DePaul CBB Betting Trends

Over is 5-2 in Blue Demons last 7 home games vs. a team with a road winning % of greater than .600

Under is 9-4-1 in Blue Demons last 14 games following a straight up loss of more than 20 points

Under is 9-4 in Huskies last 13 road games

Over is 26-10 in Huskies last 36 games vs. a team with a winning % below .400

UConn vs. DePaul CBB Prediction:

Take UConn. The Blue Demons are just 1-4 against the spread in their last five home games, are 11-25-1 at the betting window in their last 37 games overall and are 3-12-1 against the number in their last 16 games versus a team with a winning record. On the other side, the Huskies are 4-1 against the spread in their last five road games, are 25-11 against the number in their last 36 games overall and are 23-10 at the betting window in their last 33 games coming off a win.

UConn vs. DePaul College Hoops Prediction: UCONN HUSKIES -23.5