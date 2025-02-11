UConn vs. Creighton Prediction: Will Bluejays’ ATS streak continue?

The UConn Huskies (16-7, 8-4 Big East) are set to face the No. 24 Creighton Bluejays (18-6, 11-2 Big East) on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:00 PM ET, with television coverage on CBS Sports Network. With the Bluejays laying 4 points as a home favorite, what’s the best bet in tonight’s UConn vs. Creighton matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

UConn Huskies (+4) at Creighton Bluejays (-4); o/u 143

9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 11, 2025

CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, NE

TV: CBSSN

UConn vs. Creighton Public Betting: Bettors Backing Bluejays

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing Creighton when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Season Standings:

Creighton currently holds a strong position in the Big East standings with an 11-2 conference record, while UConn stands at 8-4 in conference play. This game is crucial for both teams as they vie for favorable seeding in the upcoming Big East Tournament.

Key Players to Watch:

UConn: The Huskies will rely on their dynamic backcourt and strong defensive play to challenge the Bluejays.

Creighton: The Bluejays boast a balanced offensive attack, with multiple players capable of scoring in double figures.

UConn vs. Creighton CBB Prediction:

This matchup is pivotal for both teams as they aim to strengthen their résumés ahead of the NCAA Tournament. UConn enters this matchup seeking to rebound from recent challenges, having fallen out of the AP Top 25 rankings for the first time since the 2022-23 season. Creighton, on the other hand, has been on an upward trajectory, recently breaking into the rankings at No. 24.

Given Creighton’s recent momentum and home-court advantage, they are slightly favored to secure a victory. However, UConn’s resilience and talent make them a formidable opponent capable of an upset.

So what side makes most sense to back? I’m not stepping in front of this Creighton train right now. The Bluejays are 9-1 straight up over their last 10 games and a perfect 10-0 against the spread. That’s a stark contrast to the Huskies, who are 6-4 straight up over their last 10 games, but have dropped seven of 10 at the betting window.

UConn vs. Creighton Hoops Prediction: CREIGHTON BLUEJAYS -4