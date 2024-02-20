Close Menu
    UConn vs. Creighton College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Updated:
    UConn vs. Creighton

    The Creighton Bluejays will host the #1 UConn Huskies from CHI Health Center Omaha at 8:30 ET on Tuesday. UConn is listed as 3.0-point road favorites, and the total is at 145 points what is the smart bet from Omaha? Keep reading for our UConn vs. Creighton prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    633 UConn Huskies (-3.0) at 634 Creighton Bluejays (+3.0); o/u 145

    8:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 20, 2024

    CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, NE

    UConn vs. Creighton Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing UConn when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    UConn Huskies Notes

    UConn improved to 24-2 after their 81-53 victory against Marquette this past Saturday. Donovan Clingan was excellent in the win scoring 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in the blowout victory. The Huskies will look to continue their dominance against the Bluejays on Tuesday.

    Creighton Bluejays Notes

    Creighton moved to 19-7 after defeating Butler 79-57 on February 17th. Baylor Scheierman scored 27 points on 10/14 from the floor against the Bulldogs. Creighton will look to snap the Huskies 14 game winning streak.

    UConn is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 road games.

    Creighton is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 games.

    The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for Bluejays.

    UConn vs. Creighton CBB Prediction:

    UConn looks for their 15th consecutive victory, while Creighton looks for their 4th win in a row on Tuesday.

    Take Creighton. I know UConn has been dominant, however this feels like a spot they could struggle. The Huskies have to hit the road after a big home win against Marquette and are faced with another tough challenge in Creighton. The Bluejays have been playing better of late, if they can continue to knock down the three ball and force some turnovers, they should have a good chance of winning this one on their home floor.

    UConn vs. Creighton College Hoops Prediction: Creighton +3

