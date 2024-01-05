UConn vs. Butler NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The Butler Bulldogs will host the UConn Huskies from Hinkle Fieldhouse at 6:30 ET on Friday night. UConn is listed as 6.0-point road favorites, and the total is at 144 points, what is the smart play from Indianapolis? Keep reading for our UConn vs. Butler prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

877 UConn Huskies (-6.0) at 878 Butler Bulldogs (+6.0); o/u 144

6:30 p.m. ET, Friday, January 5, 2024

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

UConn vs. Butler Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing Butler when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

UConn Huskies Notes

UConn improved to 12-2 after defeating DePaul 85-56 on Tuesday night. Cam Spencer led the Huskies with 20 points on 7/11 from the floor. UConn will once again be without starting center, Donovan Clingan on Friday.

Butler Bulldogs Notes

Butler dropped to 10-4 after losing to St.John’s by 16 points on Jan 2nd. DJ Davis had a big game in the loss, recording 25 points and knocking down 5 three’s. Butler looks to snap a two-game skid as they host #4 Connecticut on Tuesday.

UConn vs. Butler CBB Betting Trends

Butler is 1-3-1 ATS in its last 5 home games.

UConn is 6-4 ATS in its last 10 road games.

The total has gone over in 7 of the last 10 games for the Bulldogs.

UConn vs. Butler CBB Prediction:

UConn looks to win their third straight contest, while Butler looks to get back in the win column after dropping two in a row.

Take the Over. Butler defensively has not been very good as of a late allowing 85+ points in back-to-back games, UConn should be able to take advantage of the Bulldogs recent defensive struggles. Offensively for Butler they have been solid this season scoring 82 ppg and now back at home, I expect we see another nice showing from the Bulldogs offensively.

UConn vs. Butler College Hoops Prediction: Over 144