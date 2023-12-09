UCLA vs. Villanova College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Villanova Wildcats will host the UCLA Bruins from the Wells Fargo Center at 7:00 ET Saturday night. Villanova is listed as 4.0-point home favorites, and the total is at 127 points what is the smart bet from Philly? Keep reading for our UCLA vs. Villanova prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

711 UCLA Bruins (+4.0) at 712 Villanova Wildcats (-4.0); o/u 127

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 9, 2023

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

UCLA vs. Villanova Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing Villanova when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

UCLA Bruins Notes

UCLA improved to 5-2 after their narrow 66-65 victory against UC Riverside on November 30th. Dylan Andrews scored 17 points in the win on 7/12 from the floor. After 10 days off the Bruins will look to grab a big road victory versus Villanova

Villanova Wildcats Notes

Villanova dropped to 6-4 after losing to Kansas State 72-71 in overtime on Tuesday night. Jordan Longino led the Wildcats in scoring with 16 points off the bench, however on 5/17 from the field. As a team Nova only shot 35% from the floor versus Kansas State. That number will need to improve if they want to knock off the Bruins and snap their 3-game losing skid. Justin Moore has been ruled out for Villanova with a knee injury.

UCLA vs. Villanova CBB Betting Trends

UCLA is 2-2-1 ATS in its last 5 games.

Villanova is 5-5 ATS to open the season.

The total has gone under in 5 of the last 10 games for Villanova.

UCLA vs. Villanova CBB Prediction:

UCLA looks to win two in a row, while Villanova is looking to snap a three-game skid.

Take the Under here. Both teams play at an extremely slow pace and neither team shoots a very high percentage from the field. Furthermore, Villanova will be without their second leading scorer, Justin Moore. Moore averages 13.3 ppg, his absence will have a big impact for the Wildcats. Points are going to be at a premium in this one. Under is the play.

UCLA vs. Villanova College Hoops Prediction: Under 127