UCF vs. BYU Big 12 Tournament Betting Odds & Predictions

No. 20 BYU will take on UCF in the second round of the Big 12 Championship on Wednesday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. With the Cougars listed as 5.5-point favorites and the total sitting at 145.5, what’s the best play in this UCF vs. BYU matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

653 UCF Golden Knights (+5.5) at 654 BYU Cougars (-5.5); o/u 144.5

12:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 13, 2024

T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

TV: ESPN2/ESPN+

UCF vs. BYU: Public Bettors Leaning towards Gaels

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing BYU when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Diallo Posts fourth Double-Double

Ibrahima Diallo closed Tuesday’s 77-62 victory over Oklahoma State with 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks and three steals over 23 minutes. Diallo contributed a season-high 17 points on the way to his fourth double-double of the season. Five of the 11 rebounds came on the offensive end for the senior, who also contributed a trio of steals and a couple of blocks on the other end of the floor. The senior center, who has posted 29 points and 16 rebounds over the last two games, will look to continue his momentum Wednesday as UCF takes on BYU in the second round of the Big 12 tournament.

Johnson Posts Third Double-Double

Spencer Johnson registered 14 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Saturday’s 85-71 victory over Oklahoma State. Johnson contributed his first double-double of the conference slate and third total while also adding five assists and two steals to the all-around impressive effort.

Johnson has been an all-around contributor for BYU this season, finishing the regular season as one of four Cougars to average double-figures in points (10.5) while leading the team in rebounding (5.9), steals (1.1) and placing third on the team with 3.3 assists. He will be a key contributor in next week’s conference tournament, where BYU earned the #5 seed and will look to make a deep run in their initial season in the Big 12.

UCF vs. BYU CBB Betting Trends

Cougars are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 neutral site games

Knights are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games overall

Cougars are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games overall

Knights are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games following a ATS win

UCF vs. BYU CBB Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 5-0 in the Knights’ last five neutral site games, is 5-1 in their last six games following an ATS win and is 6-2 in their last eight games following a win. The over is also 4-0 in the Cougars’ last four neutral site games as an underdog, is 4-1 in their last five games coming off a win and is 5-2 in their last seven games following an ATS win.

UCF vs. BYU College Hoops Prediction: OVER 144.5