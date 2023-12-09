Tulane vs. Mississippi State CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

The Tulane Green Wave and Mississippi State Bulldogs both head to Atlanta to face each other on Saturday morning at 11:30 AM ET on the SEC Network. Can the Bulldogs cover the 8.5-point spread as neutral site favorites? Keep reading for our Tulane vs. Mississippi State prediction.

The Tulane Green Wave are 6-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 3-4 ATS this season.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are 6-2 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-3 ATS this season.

Tulane vs. Mississippi State Matchup & Betting Odds

601 Tulane Green Wave (+8.5) vs. 602 Mississippi State Bulldogs (-8.5); o/u 152.5

11:30 a.m. ET, Saturday, December 9, 2023

State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

TV: SEC Network

Tulane vs. Mississippi State Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing Mississippi State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Tulane Green Wave Game Notes

Tulane forward Kevin Cross missed the team’s last game with an undisclosed injury, and he’s questionable for Saturday’s clash with Mississippi State. Cross would be a big loss for the Green Wave as he leads the team in scoring and rebounding with 19.5 points and 7.7 rebounds per game this season. Green Wave sophomore forward Gregg Glenn III should take on an increased role if Cross isn’t able to go on Saturday.

Mississippi State Bulldogs Game Notes

Mississippi State forward Tolu Smith has been dealing with a foot injury since the middle of October, and it’s expected to keep him out until January. Smith was Mississippi State’s leading scorer last season with 15.7 points per game. He also led the Bulldogs in rebounding last season with 8.5 boards per game. Bulldogs forwards Cameron Matthews and D.J. Jeffries have stepped up in Smith’s absence this season.

Tulane vs. Mississippi State CBB Betting Trends

Mississippi State is 3-0 ATS in neutral-site games this season.

Tulane is 0-2 ATS in neutral-site games this season.

Tulane is 0-1 ATS as an underdog this year.

Mississippi State is 5-3 ATS as a favorite this year.

Tulane vs. Mississippi State CBB Prediction:

The injury status of Tulane’s Kevin Cross is worth monitoring all the way up to game time. He’s the Green Wave’s leading scorer and rebounder, and would likely play a pivotal role against a Mississippi State team with some size on their front line.

The Bulldogs have three players who average at least 6 rebounds per game, while the Green Wave only have one (Kevin Cross). Mississippi State has done well to build their tournament resume early on in 2023. The Bulldogs have neutral-site wins over Arizona State, Washington State, and Northwestern already this year. Mississippi State did lose to Southern at home in their last game as 25.5-point favorites, but I like them to bounce back against a better opponent on Saturday. I’m laying the points with the Bulldogs in Atlanta this weekend.

Tulane vs. Mississippi State CBB Prediction: MISSISSIPPI STATE BULLDOGS -8.5