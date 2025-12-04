Thursday CBB Best Bets Dec. 4: Will Utah State win at USF?

Last Updated on December 4, 2025 12:35 am by Alex Becker

TAMPA, FL— There aren’t any major conference teams in action on Thursday night, but there are a couple of mid-major matchups worth taking a look at from a wagering perspective. Utah State heads southeast to take on South Florida, and Robert Morris travels to northeastern Wisconsin to take on Green Bay. I’ll pick both games for Thursday’s CBB Best Bets on December 4, 2025.

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER

Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash!

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply.

Claim Offer

CBB Best Bets for Thursday, December 4

CBB Best Bets Dec. 4: Pick #1 — Utah State at South Florida (7:00 PM ET on ESPN+)

Current Odds: Utah State -1.5 (-111) / South Florida +1.5 (-110)

Why it makes the card: This is the top matchup of the day on a light college basketball Thursday slate. Utah State is 7-0 straight up coming into this game, while South Florida is 4-4 straight up through their first 8 games of play this year.

I like Utah State here. Jerrod Calhoun became the Aggies’ head coach in 2024. Since the start of the 2024 season, Utah State is 10-7 ATS in non-conference games, 7-4 ATS when playing with the rest disadvantage, and 9-6 ATS when playing on 4+ days of rest. The Aggies are the pick.

Pick: UTAH STATE AGGIES -1.5

CBB Best Bets Dec. 4: Pick #2 — Robert Morris at Green Bay (7:00 PM ET on ESPN+)

Current Odds: Robert Morris -1.5 (-110) / Green Bay +1.5 (-110)

Why it makes the card: Robert Morris might be undervalued here. The Colonials went 26-9 last season, won the Horizon League tournament championship, made the NCAA Tournament, and only lost to Alabama by 9 points as 21.5-point underdogs in the opening round of the Big Dance. Believe it or not, Robert Morris has been better against the spread than UConn since the start of the 2022 season.

Since the beginning of the 2022 campaign, the Colonials are 37-17 ATS after a win, 24-16 ATS as a favorite, 31-18 ATS as the road team, and 39-26-1 ATS in conference games For those reasons, the Colonials are the pick.

Pick: ROBERT MORRIS COLONIALS -1.5

🏀 Ready to Place Your Bet?

Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players!

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply.

BET NOW!

Responsible Gaming

For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.