Thunder vs. Celtics NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Boston Celtics will host the Oklahoma City Thunder at the TD Garden at 7:30p.m. ET Wednesday evening. The Celtics are listed as 9.0-point home favorites and the total is sitting at 231 points, what is the best bet from Boston? Keep reading for our Thunder vs. Celtics prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

509 Oklahoma City Thunder (+9.0) at 510 Boston Celtics (-9.0); o/u 231

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 3, 2024

TD Garden, Boston, MA

Thunder vs. Celtics Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Oklahoma City Thunder DFS SPIN

Oklahoma City Thunder lost to the 76ers 109-105 on Friday Tuesday to bring their record to 52-23. Chet Holmgren scored 22 points and grabbed 7 rebounds in the loss for OKC. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams are listed as game-time decisions for Wednesday’s contest after missing Tuesday night’s game against Philly.

Boston Celtics DFS SPIN

Boston improved to 59-16 after beating the Hornets 118-104 on April 1st. Jason Tatum led the way with 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the victory. Jalen Brown is listed as questionable for Wednesday’s contest with a hand injury. The Celtics look for their 60th victory of the season on Wednesday.

Thunder vs. Celtics Betting Trends

Thunder is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The Celtics are 6-4 SU in their last 10 games versus OKC.

The total has gone under in 5 of the last 10 home games for Boston.

Thunder vs. Celtics Prediction:

OKC looks to get back in the win column, while Boston searches their third consecutive victory.

Take the over. There are going to be a lot of three-pointers attempted and made in this game. OKC and Boston rank 1st and 2nd in 3-point percentage at 39%. Both teams have playmaking up and down the roster. This is going to be a high scoring game, despite who the availability of some key players.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Over 231