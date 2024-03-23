Texas vs. Tennessee NCAA Tournament Betting Odds & Prediction

The Texas vs. Tennessee second round NCAA Tournament matchup will tip-off at 8:00 p.m. ET. Will the Volunteers cover as a 6.5-point favorite or is there a better bet tonight in Charlotte, NC?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

791 Texas Longhorns (+6.5) vs. 792 Tennessee Volunteers (-6.5); o/u 145.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 23, 2024

Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

TV: CBS

Texas vs. Tennessee: Public Bettors Laying the Points

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing Tennessee when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Disu Not at his Best vs. Colorado State

Dylan Disu finished with 12 points (5-18 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 24 minutes during Thursday’s 56-44 win over Colorado State. Disu struggled in the first half, converting on just one of seven shot attempts, but scored 10 of his 12 in the second half to help Texas slam the door on Colorado State. Disu combined with Max Abmas to shoot just 10-for-33, a disappointing performance for two players synonymous for their postseason success. That Texas still won bodes well for their chances in the second round as each are poised for a rebound performance.

Vols Claim First-Round Win for Third Straight Season

For the third consecutive season, the University of Tennessee men’s basketball team claimed a first-round victory in the NCAA Tournament, this time with an 83-49 decision Thursday night against No. 15-seeded Saint Peter’s.

Sixth-ranked, second-seeded Tennessee (25-8, 14-4 SEC) led wire-to-wire at Spectrum Center and got a game-best 23 points from fifth-year guard Dalton Knecht, who entered the top five on the program’s single-season scoring list. The triumph also served as the 200th for head coach Rick Barnes in his Tennessee tenure, making him the 19th coach ever to hit that number at two Division I schools.

Texas vs. Tennessee CBB Betting Trends

Under is 4-1 in Volunteers last 5 overall

Under is 9-4 in Volunteers last 13 neutral site games

Over is 6-1 in Longhorns last 7 overall

Over is 5-1 in Longhorns last 6 NCAA Tournament games as an underdog

Texas vs. Tennessee CBB Prediction:

Take Tennessee. The Vols are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games overall, are 47-21-3 against the number in their last 71 games following a win of more than 20 points and are 4-1 at the betting window in their last five games coming off a win. On the other side, the Longhorns are just 4-12-1 against the spread in their last 17 NCAA Tournament games, are 2-10-2 at the betting window in their last 14 games following an ATS win and are 16-36-2 ATS in their last 54 games coming off a win.

Texas vs. Tennessee College Hoops Prediction: TENNESSEE VOLS -6.5