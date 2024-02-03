Texas vs. TCU CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

Unranked Texas travels to Fort Worth to face #25 TCU on Saturday afternoon at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Can the Horned Frogs cover the 4.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Texas vs. TCU prediction.

The Texas Longhorns are 14-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 7-14 ATS this season.

The TCU Horned Frogs are 16-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 13-8 ATS this season.

Texas vs. TCU Matchup & Betting Odds

651 Texas Longhorns (+4.5) at 652 TCU Horned Frogs (-4.5); o/u 148.5

2:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 3, 2024

Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, TX

TV: ESPN2

Texas vs. TCU Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing Texas when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Texas Longhorns Game Notes

Texas point guard Max Abmas was terrific in his team’s narrow 76-72 overtime home loss to Houston on Monday night. In that game, the Oral Roberts transfer recorded 20 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and a steal. He shot 6 of 15 from the floor and 6 of 8 from the charity stripe in the defeat.

Longhorns forward Dillon Mitchell also played well against the Cougars on Monday night. The 6’8” sophomore from Tampa posted 16 points and 10 rebounds while shooting an efficient 7 of 13 from the field. Mitchell leads Texas in rebounding with 8.7 boards per game.

TCU Horned Frogs Game Notes

Horned Frogs guard Trevian Tennyson had a monster game in his team’s 85-78 home win over #15 Texas Tech on Tuesday night. In that game, the 6’3” senior logged 23 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal. He shot 7 of 13 from the field, 4 of 8 from long range, and 5 of 5 from the charity stripe in the victory.

TCU guard Micah Peavy was also critical to his team’s success on Tuesday night. The 6’8” senior racked up 18 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and a steal. He converted 7 of 14 shots from the field, sunk all 4 of his three-point attempts, and went 0 for 2 from the free throw line. Peavy is second on the Horned Frogs in scoring with 11.6 points per game this year.

Texas vs. TCU CBB Betting Trends

Texas is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 games against TCU.

The Longhorns are 1-2 ATS with the rest advantage this season.

TCU is 5-0 ATS with the rest disadvantage this season.

TCU is 8-7 ATS after a win this season.

Texas vs. TCU CBB Prediction:

The Longhorns haven’t been good against the number all season. Texas is 2-3 ATS as the road team and 2-4 ATS against ranked opponents this year. The Longhorns have lost 5 of their last 8 games straight up and are only 3-5 ATS in that same span. It’s a tough ask to go into TCU and beat a team as good as the Horned Frogs. TCU is 7-4 ATS at home and 6-2 ATS in conference games this year. The public seems to be siding with Texas, but I’ll be laying the points with TCU at home in this contest.

Texas vs. TCU CBB Prediction: TCU HORNED FROGS -4.5