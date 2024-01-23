Close Menu
    Texas vs. Oklahoma College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Texas vs. Oklahoma

    The Oklahoma Sooners will host the Texas Longhorns from the Lloyd Noble Center at 7:00 ET on Tuesday evening. The Sooners are listed as 4.5-point favorites, and the total is at 142.5 points what is the best play from Norman? Keep reading for our Texas vs. Oklahoma prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    631 Texas Longhorns (+4.5) at 632 Oklahoma Sooners (-4.5); o/u 142.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, January 23, 2024

    Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, OK

    Texas vs. Oklahoma Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 85% of public bettors are currently backing Oklahoma when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Texas Longhorns Notes

    Texas moved to 13-5 after picking up a big home win against Baylor last Saturday. Tyrese Hunter scored 21 points, including the game winning bucket. The Longhorns’ will look to keep the momentum going as they hit the road for another difficult matchup with Oklahoma.

    Oklahoma Sooners Notes

    Oklahoma knocked off Cincinnati on January 20th 69-65 to improve to 15-3 on the season. Javian McCollum recorded 16 points on 6/16 from the floor. The Sooners played exceptional defense versus the Bearcats, holding them to under 40% as a team.

    Texas is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 road games.

    Oklahoma is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 home games.

    The total has gone under in 6 of the last 10 games for the Sooners.

    Texas vs. Oklahoma CBB Prediction:

    Texas looks to win their second straight, while Oklahoma is seeking their third straight victory.

    Take the Sooners. Oklahoma is a perfect 11-0 at home this season, while Texas is just 1-2 in true road games. The inconsistency of Texas is my main concern in this one, I just don’t trust them on the road against an Oklahoma team that is well coached and doesn’t make many mistakes. Lay the number with Sooners.   

    Texas vs. Oklahoma College Hoops Prediction: Oklahoma -4.5

