    Texas vs. Marquette College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Texas vs. Marquette

    The #8 Marquette Golden Eagles will host the #12 Texas Longhorns from Fiserv Forum at 8:00 ET Wednesday night. Marquette is listed as 8.0-point home favorites, and the total is at 150 points what is the smart play from Milwaukee? Keep reading for our Texas vs. Marquette prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    715 Texas Longhorns (+8.0) at 716 Marquette Golden Eagles (-8.0); o/u 150

    8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 6, 2023

    Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

    Texas vs. Marquette Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing Texas when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Texas Longhorns Notes

    Texas improved to 6-1 after their 77-58 victory against Texas State last Thursday. Max Abmas scored a season-high 26 points on 9/18 from the field in the win. The Longhorns will look for a big road victory as they face #8 Marquette.

    Marquette Golden Eagles Notes

    Marquette dropped to 6-2 after their loss to the Wisconsin Badgers on December 2nd. Kam Jones had a nice game for the Golden Eagles recording 19 points on 7/12 from the field. Marquette struggled from deep versus the Badgers finishing the contest 7/29 from the floor.

    Texas is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games.

    Marquette is 6-3-1 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for Texas.

    Texas vs. Marquette CBB Prediction:

    Texas has won two straight, while Marquette looks to get back in the win column after dropping their latest game in Madison.

    Take the over here. Both teams have exceptional guard play, who can score and create for their teammates. Marquette back at home should shoot the ball better than they did in Madison. For Texas, transfer Max Abmas has found his groove in recent games for Texas, he is an elite scorer. With playmakers all over the floor, over is the play.

    Texas vs. Marquette College Hoops Prediction: Over 150

