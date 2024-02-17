Texas vs. Houston CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

Unranked Texas heads to Houston to face the #3 Cougars on Saturday afternoon at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Cougars cover the 10.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Texas vs. Houston prediction.

The Texas Longhorns are 16-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 9-15 ATS this season.

The Houston Cougars are 21-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 11-12-1 ATS this season.

Texas vs. Houston Matchup & Betting Odds

623 Texas Longhorns (+10.5) at 624 Houston Cougars (-10.5); o/u 130.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 17, 2024

Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

TV: CBS

Texas vs. Houston Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing Houston when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Texas Longhorns Game Notes

Longhorns forward Dylan Disu was instrumental in his team’s 94-58 home blowout win over West Virginia last Saturday. In that game, the 6’9” senior recorded 27 points, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 rebound, and 1 blocked shot. He made a season-high 7 three-pointers on 10 long-range attempts and shot 10 of 16 from the floor overall.

Oral Roberts transfer Max Abmas was also sensational in his team’s win last Saturday. The 6’0” senior point guard supplied 19 points, 9 assists, 6 rebounds, and a blocked shot in the victory. Abmas is third in the Big 12 in scoring this season with 17.7 points per game.

Houston Cougars Game Notes

Houston forward J’Wan Roberts had a standout game in his team’s hard-fought 67-62 road win over Cincinnati last Saturday. The 6’7” senior poured in 20 points, pulled down 8 rebounds and blocked a shot. Roberts converted 10 of 16 shot attempts from the field across 36 minutes of action in the victory.

Cougars guard Jamal Shead was also key to his team’s win last weekend. The senior from Manor, Texas accumulated 16 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and a steal. Shead is second on the team in scoring with 12.7 points per game on the campaign.

Texas vs. Houston CBB Betting Trends

Texas is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

The Longhorns are 3-2 ATS as a road underdog this season.

Houston is 9-10-1 ATS after a win this season.

Houston is 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games overall.

Texas vs. Houston CBB Prediction:

Texas is an underrated road team. The Longhorns have outright road wins over TCU, Cincinnati, and Oklahoma on their ledger already this season. Texas was an underdog of at least 4.5 points in each of those contests. I don’t know if Texas will win outright on Saturday, but to cover the number they won’t have to.

Houston’s lines have been creeping upward all season. The Cougars are only 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall and 4-7 ATS in conference games this season. What’s more, Houston will have a full week between their last game and this contest on Saturday. The Cougars are just 10-11 ATS when playing on 4+ days of rest since the start of last season. The public might be hammering the home team, but I’m not. Give me Texas on the road catching double-digits on Saturday.

Texas vs. Houston CBB Prediction: TEXAS LONGHORNS +10.5