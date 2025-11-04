Texas vs Duke Odds & Prediction (Nov 4) – Duke 10pt Faves

Last Updated on November 4, 2025 12:36 pm by Michael Cash

Game Info (Date, Time, TV, Venue)

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025

Time: 8:45 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium (Durham, NC)

Texas vs Duke Odds — Current

Spread

Duke -9.5 (-115) / Texas +9.5 (-105)

Total (O/U)

152.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Duke -500 / Texas +360

Texas vs Duke — Matchup Breakdown

Duke (#6): With Kyle Filipowski anchoring the frontcourt and Tyrese Proctor pacing the backcourt, Duke enters as one of the most balanced teams in the country. The Blue Devils’ half-court offense leans on precision ball movement and inside-out spacing, but their defense sets the tone — rotations tight, rim protection elite, and defensive rebounding commanding. If they control tempo and avoid turnovers, the Texas vs Duke prediction leans toward a comfortable home cover.

Texas: The Longhorns feature length and athleticism but must find rhythm offensively in a hostile environment. Guard Max Abmas provides shooting and poise, while their frontcourt will try to neutralize Filipowski with help rotations. To stay within the Texas vs Duke line, Texas needs early success from deep and to avoid extended scoring droughts that feed Duke’s transition attack.

What to Watch

Backcourt duel: Abmas vs Proctor is a clash of experience and pace control.

Abmas vs Proctor is a clash of experience and pace control. Tempo: Texas wants to slow it; Duke thrives when the game gets fluid.

Texas wants to slow it; Duke thrives when the game gets fluid. Three-point variance: Texas must win the arc to offset interior deficits.

Public Betting Snapshot

Market support has tilted heavily toward the Blue Devils, holding steady around -9.5 after opening at -8.5. Totals action is split, hovering near 152.5 with slight interest on the under. For updated splits and money percentages, see our College Basketball public betting chart and the CBB Public Betting Guide.

Review our Betting Guides Hub for core strategies like How to Read Betting Odds and How to Shop Betting Lines, plus our How to Bet on College Basketball primer for beginners.

Texas vs Duke Prediction

Duke’s size, depth, and home-court edge make this a tough ask for Texas. The Longhorns can hang early if shots fall, but Duke’s defensive pressure and bench depth should take over late. Our lean: Duke -9.5 and a slight tilt toward the under 152.5.

