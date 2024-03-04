Close Menu
    Texas vs. Baylor College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Texas vs. Baylor

    Will the Bears cover as a 6.5-point home favorite on Monday night when they host the Longhorns? Or is there a better bet for tonight’s Texas vs. Balyor matchup at 9:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    891 Texas Longhorns (+6.5) at 892 Baylor Bears (-6.5); o/u 145.5

    9:00 p.m. ET, Monday, March 4, 2024

    Foster Pavilion, Waco, TX

    TV: ESPN

    Texas vs. Baylor: Public Bettors Backing Underdog

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing Texas when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Hunter Paces Longhorns

    Tyrese Hunter closed Saturday’s 86-67 loss to Kansas with 12 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, four assists and two steals in 34 minutes. Hunter matched teammate Dillon Mitchell to lead the Longhorns with 12 points, draining three from behind the arc on 50% shooting. Hunter, who also led the team with four assists, posted double-figures for the sixth time in Big 12 play, but just the second time in the last seven games. The junior guard is averaging 11.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals this season, though the scoring numbers have dipped to 9.6 in conference play.

    Love is Game-Time Decision for Monday

    Head coach Scott Drew indicated that Langston Love (knee) will be a game-time decision for Monday’s contest against Texas, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reports. Love has played just one game since February 6 while recovering from a knee injury, but the sophomore guard is apparently close to a return. Love has been an impact player for Baylor in his time on the court this season, averaging 11.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game, so his return would provide a major spark for the Bears heading into postseason play. Should he be ruled out of Monday’s game, Saturday against Texas Tech will be Love’s final opportunity to return prior to the Big 12 Tournament.

    Over is 5-2 in Bears last 7 games as a favorite

    Under is 7-3 in Bears last 10 games following a straight up win

    Over is 5-1 in Longhorns last 6 overall

    Over is 5-1 in Longhorns last 6 games as an underdog

    Texas vs. Baylor CBB Prediction:

    Take Baylor. The Bears are 9-4-1 against the spread in their last 14 home games, are 5-2-1 against the number in their last eight games overall and are 20-8-2 at the betting window in their last 30 games as a favorite. The Longhorns, meanwhile, are 2-9-1 against the spread in their last 12 games following an ATS win and are 1-4 against the number in their last five games versus a team with a winning record.

    Texas vs. Baylor College Hoops Prediction: BAYLOR BEARS -6.5

