Texas Tech vs. Texas College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Texas Tech vs. Texas matchup has a 6.5-point line and a 140.5-point total. Will the No. 20 Longhorns cover as a home favorite tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET? Or is there a better bet on the board tonight in Austin?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

783 Texas Tech Red Raiders (+6.5) at 784 Texas Longhorns (-6.5); o/u 140.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 6, 2024

Moody Center, Austin, TX

Texas Tech vs. Texas Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing Texas Tech when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Texas Tech Red Raiders Notes

Joe Toussaint chipped in 13 points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-10 FT), five rebounds and five assists over 32 minutes during Thursday’s 96-60 win over Sam Houston.

The five assists were the third-highest total of the season for Toussaint, who leads Texas Tech with 4.1 assists per game. It was also the third-consecutive game the senior guard collected at least five rebounds. In his first year in Lubbock, Toussaint has combined with tag-team partner Pop Isaacs to average over 30 points per game as the diminutive but dynamic backcourt ignites the engine for the Red Raiders.

Texas Longhorns Notes

Max Abmas closed Monday’s 79-62 victory over UT Arlington with 18 points (5-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes.

Abmas led Texas in scoring while matching a season high with seven assists in the Longhorns’ final tune-up prior to the start of the Big 12 season. It was not the most efficient night from the floor for the star guard as he shot under 40% from the field for the second-consecutive matchup. However, it was a big night for Abmas, who passed J.J. Redick to move into 21st place on the all-time NCAA scoring list. As long as he maintains health, Abmas will have an opportunity to shoot up the leaderboard as the weeks progress with an eventual spot in the top-10 firmly in his sights.

Texas Tech vs. Texas CBB Betting Trends

Texas Tech is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games when playing Texas

The Red Raiders are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games when playing on the road against Texas

Texas is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Texas’s last 12 games when playing at home against Texas Tech

Texas Tech vs. Texas CBB Prediction:

Take Texas. The Longhorns are 6-1-1 against the spread in their last eight games as a home favorite and are 3-1-1 against the number in their last five games played on a Saturday. On the other side, the Red Raiders are winless against the number in their last four road games, are 8-21 against the spread in their last 29 games as a road favorite and are 1-6 at the betting window in their last seven games following an ATS win.

Texas Tech vs. Texas College Hoops Prediction: TEXAS LONGHORNS -6.5