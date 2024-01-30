Texas Tech vs. TCU College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

With the Horned Frogs listed as 4.5-point home favorites and the total sitting at 149.5, what’s the best bet in Tuesday night’s Texas Tech vs. TCU matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

625 Texas Tech Red Raiders (+4.5) at 626 TCU Horned Frogs (-4.5); o/u 149.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, TX

TV: ESPN2

McMillian Scores Career-High 27 vs. Oklahoma

Chance McMillian finished with 27 points (10-13 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and eight rebounds over 32 minutes during Saturday’s 85-84 win over Oklahoma. McMillian followed up a 14-point performance by draining six of eight from behind the arc to spur a career-high 27-point effort. McMillian, who also matched a career-high in rebounds, had posted a total of 15 points and six rebounds in his previous three games. The junior guard has posted double-digits in the scoring column in three of six conference games, averaging 11.2 points and 4.0 rebounds in 28.7 minutes per game during that stretch.

Nelson Scores 30 Points in Key Victory over Baylor

Jameer Nelson had 30 points (11-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), one rebound, two assists and four steals in 42 minutes during Saturday’s 105-102 3OT win over Baylor. Nelson’s production in 2023-24 may be a far cry from the 20.6 ppg mark set last season with Delaware, but the fifth-year senior showed Saturday that he’s still more than capable of major scoring outbursts. Helped by 15 minutes of extra time, Nelson was able to nearly double his previous season high in scoring. This also broke him out of a two-game slump over which he had amassed just nine points on 3-of-5 shooting. It will be tough to limit his minutes after an outing like this.

Texas Tech vs. TCU CBB Betting Trends

Red Raiders are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 road games

Red Raiders are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games overall

Horned Frogs are 7-2 ATS in their last 9 games overall

Horned Frogs are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite

Texas Tech vs. TCU CBB Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 5-2 in the Horned Frogs’ last seven games overall, is 4-1 in their last five games following an ATS win and is 5-1 in their last six games versus a team with a winning percentage above .600. On the other side, the over is 7-3 in the Red Raiders’ last 10 games as a favorite, is 5-0 in their last five games as a road underdog and is 20-8-1 in their last 29 games following a win.

Texas Tech vs. TCU College Hoops Prediction: OVER 149.5