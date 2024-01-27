Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Oklahoma Sooners will host the Texas Tech Red Raiders from the Lloyd Noble Center at 2:00 ET on Saturday. The Sooners are listed as 3.5-point favorites, and the total is at 140.5 points what is the best bet from Norman? Keep reading for our Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

655 Texas Tech Red Raiders (+3.5) at 656 Oklahoma Sooners (-3.5); o/u 140.5

2:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 27, 2024

Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, OK

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 89% of public bettors are currently backing Oklahoma when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Texas Tech Red Raiders Notes

Texas Tech moved to 15-3 after rallying to defeat BYU 85-78 last Saturday at home. Pop Isaacs scored 32 points on 11/19 from the field. The #20 ranked Red Raiders will look for another big ranked victory as they head to Norman to face the Sooners.

Oklahoma Sooners Notes

Oklahoma dropped to 15-4 after suffering a disappointing home loss to Texas 75-60 this past Tuesday. Jalon Moore scored 15 points on 7/13 from the field, but overall the Sooners struggled shooting the ball finishing less than 40% from the field.

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma CBB Betting Trends

Texas Tech is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 road games.

Oklahoma is 5-5 ATS in their last 10 home games.

The total has gone under in 7 of the last 10 games for the Tigers.

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma CBB Prediction:

Texas Tech looks to get back in the win, while Oklahoma looks to get back in the win column on Saturday.

Take the Over. Oklahoma will shoot the ball better than they did against the Longhorns on Tuesday night. On the other side, Texas Tech can score the basketball and shoot the long ball. Pop Isaacs and Javian McCollum are both exceptional point guards, who can score and create for their teammates. I think this one turns into a shootout from Norman.

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma College Hoops Prediction: Over 140.5