Texas Tech vs. Iowa State CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

Unranked Texas Tech heads to Ames to face #10 Iowa State on Saturday afternoon at 12:00 PM ET on the Big 12 Network. Can the Cyclones cover the 7.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Texas Tech vs. Iowa State prediction.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are 18-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 11-12-1 ATS this season.

The Iowa State Cyclones are 19-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 17-7 ATS this season.

Texas Tech vs. Iowa State Matchup & Betting Odds

601 Texas Tech Red Raiders (+7.5) vs. 602 Iowa State Cyclones (-7.5); o/u 137.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 17, 2024

James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA

TV: Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Texas Tech vs. Iowa State Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing Iowa State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Texas Tech Red Raiders Game Notes

Texas Tech forward Devan Cambridge will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury he suffered in December. The 6’6” senior from Nashville had been averaging 10.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game before getting injured.

The Red Raiders have elevated 7-foot senior forward Warren Washington in Cambridge’s absence. Washington has responded. The Escondido, California native is putting up 10.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game in 27.9 minutes per contest for Texas Tech in 2023-24. He’ll likely start every game the rest of the way.

Iowa State Cyclones Game Notes

Cyclones guard Curtis Jones had a terrific game in his club’s 68-59 road win at Cincinnati on Tuesday night. In that contest, the 6’4” senior logged 15 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal across 31 minutes. Jones shot 6 of 10 from the floor and 3 of 6 from distance in the victory.

Iowa State forward Robert Jones was also impactful in his team’s triumph on Tuesday. The 6’10” senior from Prior Lake, Minnesota supplied 12 points on 6 of 7 shooting, 6 rebounds, an assist, and a steal. Robert Jones is averaging 8.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game for Iowa State this year.

Texas Tech vs. Iowa State CBB Betting Trends

Texas Tech is 3-5-1 ATS in their last 9 games overall.

The Red Raiders are 2-3-1 ATS as a road underdog this season.

Iowa State is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Iowa State is 12-2 ATS as the home team this season. That’s tied for the fifth-best record in the nation this year.

Texas Tech vs. Iowa State CBB Prediction:

Iowa State is one of the best home teams in the nation in 2023-24. The Cyclones have an average point differential of +28.4 points per game at James H. Hilton Coliseum this season. That’s the third-best mark in the country. Iowa State is 14-0 straight up and 12-2 ATS at home this year, and they’re facing a Texas Tech team that has lost 4 of their last 8 games outright, with three of those contests coming on the road.

For context, the Cyclones are 5-0 straight up and 4-1 ATS in their last 5 home games, with the only ATS loss coming by a half point against Kansas on January 27th. I can’t pick against Iowa State at home, so I’m laying the points with the Cyclones on Saturday afternoon.

Texas Tech vs. Iowa State CBB Prediction: IOWA STATE CYCLONES -7.5