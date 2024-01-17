Texas Tech vs. Houston NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The Houston Cougars will host the Texas Tech Red Raiders from the Fertitta Center at 9:00 ET on Wednesday night. The Cougars are listed as 13.0-point home favorites, while the total is sitting at 129.5 points, what is the smart play from Houston? Keep reading for our Texas Tech vs. Houston prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

731 Texas Tech Red Raiders (+13.0) at 732 Houston Cougars (-13.0); o/u 129.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

Texas Tech vs. Houston Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing Houston when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Texas Tech Red Raiders Notes

Texas Tech won their ninth straight contest after defeating Kansas State 60-59 last Saturday. Joe Toussaint scored 12 points in the victory. Texas Tech will look to win their 10th straight as they face Houston on Wednesday.

Houston Cougars Notes

Houston dropped their second straight contest after losing to TCU 68-67 on January 13th. J’wan Roberts recorded a double-double the loss, scoring 20 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Houston will look to win snap their two-game skid as they host Texas Tech.

Texas Tech vs. Houston CBB Betting Trends

Texas Tech is 3-2 ATS in its last 5 road games.

Houston is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone under in 7 of the last 10 games for the Cougars.

Texas Tech vs. Houston CBB Prediction:

Texas Tech looks to win their 10th straight game, while Houston looks to snap their two game skid.

Take the Cougars. After suffering two-heart breaking losses the Cougars are going to come out with some intensity. Houston is a perfect 9-0 at home this season, while Texas Tech is just 1-1 on the road this year. Texas Tech has been playing well, but it comes to end, they’re catching Houston at the wrong time. Lay the number Houston.

Texas Tech vs. Houston College Hoops Prediction: Houston -13