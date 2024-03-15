Texas Tech vs. Houston Big Ten Tournament Odds & Predictions

The Texas Tech vs. Houston matchup on Friday night will feature the No. 25-ranked Red Raiders versus the top-ranked Cougars at 7:00 p.m. ET. Is 8.5 too many points to lay with the Cougars or will they roll like they did versus TCU yesterday?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

851 Texas Tech Red Raiders (+8.5) vs. 852 Houston Cougars (-8.5); o/u 131.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, March 15, 2024

T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

TV: ESPN2/ESPN+

Texas Tech vs. Houston: Bettors Laying Points with Cougars

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 89% of public bettors are currently backing Houston when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Walton Racks up 12 Points vs. BYU

Kerwin Walton racked up 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Thursday’s 81-67 victory over BYU. Walton logged a season-high seven boards and posted double-digits in scoring for the first time in five games as Texas Tech easily took care of BYU in the conference quarterfinals. Walton and the Red Raiders will be a part of the field of 68 once the brackets are released by Sunday, but are also still in the mix for a Big 12 conference title as they have earned a spot in the semifinals Friday evening.

Sharp Produces 14 Points in win vs. TCU

Emanuel Sharp produced 14 points (4-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 34 minutes during Thursday’s 60-45 win over TCU. Sharp led the Cougars in scoring despite shooting just 4-for-12 from the field, adding four rebounds in the process. The sophomore guard had scored just 13 points in his previous two games prior to Thursday’s quarterfinal victory. Sharp has posted 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the last eight games and will look to continue to produce during Friday’s semifinal matchup with Texas Tech.

Texas Tech vs. Houston CBB Betting Trends

Texas Tech has hit the Team Total Over in 22 of their last 29 games

Houston have covered the 1H Spread in 22 of their last 35 games

Texas Tech has hit the 1H Game Total Over in 10 of their last 12 away games

Houston have covered the Spread in 14 of their last 23 games at home

Texas Tech vs. Houston CBB Prediction:

Take Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are 9-1 against the spread in their last 10 games when their opponent has a home winning streak of four or more (Houston has won 11 straight when listed as the home team, including yesterday vs. TCU). Texas Tech has also covered in 14 out of its last 17 games when its opponent averages more than eight steals (Houston averages 8.75 per game) and is 10-2 against the number in its last 12 games when its opponent out scores its opponents by more than 180 points (total) on the season.

Texas Tech vs. Houston College Hoops Prediction: TEXAS TECH +8.5