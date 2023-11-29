Texas A&M vs. Virginia College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Virginia Cavaliers will host the Texas A&M Aggies from John Paul Jones Arena at 7:15ET on Wednesday night. The unraked Cavaliers are listed as 2.5-point favorites over the #14 Aggies. The total is listed at 126 points, what is the smart play from Charlottesville? Keep reading for our Texas A&M vs. Virginia prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

679 Texas A&M (+2.5) at 680 Virginia Cavaliers (-2.5); o/u 126

7:15 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 29, 2023

John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, VA

Texas A&M vs. Virginia Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing Texas A&M when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Texas A&M Notes

Texas A&M rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat Iowa State 73-69 last Sunday. Soloman Washington led all scorers in the win with 18 points on 6/9 from the floor. The Aggies hope Henry Coleman returns to the lineup Wednesday, as he missed Sunday’s contest with an ankle injury. Tyrese Radford also is questionable for Wednesday’s contest.

Virginia Cavaliers Notes

Virginia improved to 5-1 after their narrow 56-54 victory against West Virginia one week ago. Ryan Dunn recorded 13 points on 5/11 from the field in the win. The Cavaliers will look to pick up a big home victory versus the #14 Aggies on Wednesday.

Texas A&M vs. Virginia CBB Betting Trends

Texas A&M is 3-2 ATS in it’s last 5 games.

Virginia is 5-0 SU in it’s last 5 home games.

The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 for UVA.

Texas A&M vs. Virginia CBB Prediction:

Both teams are coming off close wins last week, now they meet in the ACC/SEC challenge.

The availability of both Henry Coleman and Tyrese Radford for Texas A&M are the big factor in this contest. Both players missed last game versus Iowa State and are listed as game-time decisions for tonight.

Regardless of their availability I don’t think either player will have a massive impact on the total, so we’ll go ahead and lock in the under at the current number of 126 points as the play here. UVA is one again great on the defensive end allowing opponents 53.8 ppg (2nd in NCAA), however they have also struggled offensively sitting at 323rd in the NCAA, averaging just 65.3 ppg.

Furthermore, neither team likes to push the pace, or good at shooting the three ball. Both teams rank near the bottom in pace and are both averaging right around 6 three’s per game as a team. I expect a contested shot on nearly every possession in this game, which should result in a lot of misses. Take the Under.

Texas A&M vs. Virginia College Hoops Prediction: Under 126