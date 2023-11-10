Texas A&M vs. Ohio State Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Texas A&M Aggies will head up to Columbus to face the Ohio State Buckeyes in non-conference action this Friday from the Value City Arena on Peacock. Will the Buckeyes cover as 1.5-point favorites or will the Aggied come through as underdogs? Keep reading for our Texas A&M vs Ohio State prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Texas A&M Aggies (+1.5) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (-1.5); o/u 138.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 10, 2023

Sanford Pentagon, Columbus, OH

Texas A&M vs. Ohio State Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 83% of public bettors are currently backing Texas A&M when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Texas A&M Aggies Notes

Wade Taylor IV scored 16 points on 6/11 shooting, with six assists, and four boards in the win over Texas A&M-Commerce. The Dallas native led the Aggies in scoring last year (16.2 ppg), and he was a big part of A&M having one of their best seasons since becoming members of the SEC. The junior guard had a knack for showing up in big games last year, and I like him coming to play in this non-conference matchup.

Ohio State Buckeyes Notes

Zed Key scored 17 points on 5/7 shooting, and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds in the win over Oakland. The senior forward opened the season with a near double-double, and it looks like he’ll be in for another productive season in the frontcourt for OSU. Key did pick up four fouls against the Golden Grizzlies, so as long as he avoids foul trouble, he should factor big into this contest at home.

Texas A&M vs. Ohio State CBB Betting Trends

A&M is 1-0 against the spread, with a 0-1 o/u record.

OSU is 0-1 ATS, with an 1-0 over/under record.

Texas A&M vs. Ohio State CBB Prediction:

Ohio State struggled in the Big Ten last season, and after struggling to put away Oakland on Tuesday, there’s a chance the Aggies come in and give them a real test. Texas A&M was one of the top teams in the SEC last Winter, and with them returning a good chunk of that roster, they’re worth a swing as profitable underdogs here on the road. The low total could be hit, but roll the dice with Texas A&M here in this non-conference matchup.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL PREDICTION: TEXAS A&M TO WIN