Texas A&M vs. LSU Prediction: Under best bet on board?

The Texas A&M Aggies (21-9, 10-7 SEC) will face the LSU Tigers (14-16, 3-14 SEC) on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The game is scheduled to tip off at 4:00 PM ET and will be broadcast on the SEC Network. What’s the smart bet in today’s Texas A&M vs. LSU matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Texas A&M Aggies (-7) at LSU Tigers (+7); o/u 143

4:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 8, 2025

Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, LA

TV: SEC Network

Texas A&M vs. LSU Public Betting: Bettors Backing Aggies

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing Texas A&M when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews

Texas A&M Aggies: The Aggies are coming off a significant 83-72 home victory over the top-ranked Auburn Tigers, marking their first win against a No. 1 team in program history. This victory snapped a four-game losing streak and improved their overall record to 21-9.

LSU Tigers: The Tigers have struggled this season, currently holding a 14-16 record with a 3-14 mark in SEC play. They are on a four-game losing streak and will look to end their regular season on a positive note at home.

Texas A&M vs. LSU CBB Prediction:

I’m taking the under 143 at Bovada.lv. The under has cashed in seven out of the previous 10 matchups between these two teams. In fact, the under hit in the previous five meetings between these squads.

Texas A&M vs. LSU Hoops Prediction: UNDER 143