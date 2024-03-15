Close Menu
    Texas A&M vs. Kentucky SEC Tourney Betting Odds & Prediction

    Texas A&M vs. Kentucky

    The Texas A&M will face the Kentucky Wildcats in the quarterfinals of SEC tournament from Bridgestone Arena at 7:00 ET on Friday night. The Wildcats are listed as 5.5-point favorites, and the total is at 158.5 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Texas A&M vs. Kentucky prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    823 Texas A&M Aggies (+5.5) at 824 Kentucky Wildcats (-5.5); o/u 158.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, March 15, 2024

    Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

    Texas A&M vs. Kentucky Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing Kentucky when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Texas A&M Aggies Notes

    Texas A&M defeated Ole Miss by 9 points in the second round of the SEC tournament on Thursday. Wade Taylor led the Aggies in scoring with 20 points on 5/15 from the floor. The Aggies look to lock up their NCAA tournament berth on Friday by defeating UK.

    Kentucky Wildcats Notes

    Kentucky finished the regular season with a 4-point win against Tennessee on March 9th. Reed Sheppard and Antonio Reeves were both excellent, scoring 27 points a piece. Kentucky has won their last five games and look to continue their momentum in Nashville.

    Texas A&M is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games.

    Kentucky is 6-4 ATS in its last 10 games.

    The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for the Wildcats.

    Texas A&M vs. Kentucky CBB Prediction:

    Take Kentucky. The Wildcats have too much offensive firepower for a Texas A&M team that doesn’t score the ball well. The Aggies ranked 352nd in team field goal percentage at 39.6% while Kentucky sits at 5th at nearly 50%. Buzz Williams always has teams play hard and this will likely be a battle, but in the end the talent just isn’t there for the Aggies to hang with this outstanding Kentucky roster.

    Texas A&M vs. Kentucky College Hoops Prediction: Kentucky -5.5

