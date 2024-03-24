Close Menu
    NCAAB Articles

    Texas A&M vs. Houston NCAA Tournament Odds & Prediction

    Texas A&M vs. Houston

    With the number sitting at just 134.5, is the over the best bet in Sunday night’s Texas A&M vs. Houston matchup? Or is there a smarter play in this NCAA Tournament second round matchup at 8:40 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    835 Texas A&M Aggies (+9.5) vs. 836 Houston Cougars (-9.5); o/u 134.5

    8:40 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 24, 2024

    FedExForum, Memphis, TN

    TV: TNT

    Texas A&M vs. Houston: Bettors Taking the Points with Aggies

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing Texas A&M when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Taylor Solid in Blowout Win vs. Nebraska

    Wade Taylor closed with 25 points (8-14 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, five assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday’s 98-83 win over Nebraska. Taylor had himself a solid performance during Friday’s first round tournament win over Nebraska. The junior has been fantastic all season and once again put on a show after scoring 25 points while shooting 70 percent from the three-point line. Expect Taylor to continue to be the primary scorer for the Aggies for their Round of 32 matchup against Houston.

    Texas A&M vs. Houston NCAA 2024 March Madness Predictions

    Dunn Provides Scoring Punch off Bench

    Damian Dunn produced 17 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes during Friday’s 86-46 victory over Longwood. Dunn matched teammate LJ Cryer with a team-high 17 points while seeing 23 minutes off the bench in the dominant victory. The point total represented the most Dunn has scored since Jan. 13 as Dunn averaged just under 16 minutes per game in conference play. While a closer game may lead to a few less minutes for Dunn, a performance like this can’t hurt his cause to see additional minutes as the Cougars progress through the NCAA Tournament.

    Cougars are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall

    Aggies are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games overall

    Cougars are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games vs. a team with a winning straight up record

    Aggies are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 neutral site games as an underdog

    Texas A&M vs. Houston CBB Prediction:

    Take the over. The under is 4-1 in the Cougars’ last five games coming off a win and is 11-5 in their last 16 games following an ATS win. That said, the over is 12-2 in the Aggies’ last 14 games overall, is 8-0 in their last eight games coming off a win and is 7-0 in their last seven games when facing an opponent with a winning percentage of above .600. The over is also 6-1 in Texas A&M’s last seven games after the team scored more than 90 points in its previous game and cashed in five of the last six games the Aggies were an underdog.

    Texas A&M vs. Houston College Hoops Prediction: OVER 134.5

