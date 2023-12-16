Texas A&M vs. Houston College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Houston Cougars will face the Texas A&M Aggies from the Toyota Center at 2:30 Saturday afternoon. Houston is listed as 7.0-point favorites, and the total is at 130.5 points, what is the play from Houston? Keep reading for our Texas A&M vs. Houston prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

631 Texas A&M Aggies (+7.0) at 632 Houston Cougars (-7.0); o/u 130.5

2:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 16, 2023

Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Texas A&M vs. Houston Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 84% of public bettors are currently backing Houston when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Texas A&M Aggies Notes

Texas A&M dropped to 7-3 after suffering a home loss to Memphis last Sunday. Manny Obaseki had a nice game for the Aggies in the loss scoring 21 points off the bench, in only 22 minutes of action. It would get any easier for the Aggies, as they hit the road to face the #4 Houston Cougars.

Houston Cougars Notes

Houston remained unbeaten after defeating Jackson State one week ago 89-55. Emanuel Sharp scored 25 points in the win and knocked down 5 three pointers. Houston will look to stay undefeated against a tough Texas A&M team.

Texas A&M vs. Houston CBB Betting Trends

Texas A&M is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 games.

Houston is 3-2 ATS in its last 5 home games.

The total has gone over in 7 of the last 10 games for the Aggies.

Texas A&M vs. Houston CBB Prediction:

Texas A&M looks to bounce back from their home loss last Sunday, while Houston is looking for an 11-0 start to the season.

Give me the Aggies. Texas A&M should be back to full strength Saturday for the first time in a while. It seems Houston will likely be without J’wan Roberts once again with a knee injury. Both teams play at incredibly slow pace, which should help prevent the Aggies from getting blown out in this contest. Texas A&M does enough to stay within the number.

Texas A&M vs. Houston College Hoops Prediction: Texas A&M +7