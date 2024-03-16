Texas A&M vs. Florida CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

Texas A&M and Florida both remain in Nashville to face each other on Saturday afternoon in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN. Can Florida cover the 4.5-point spread as neutral site favorites? Keep reading for our Texas A&M vs. Florida prediction.

The Texas A&M Aggies are 20-13 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 16-17 ATS this season.

The Florida Gators are 23-10 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 15-17-1 ATS this season.

Texas A&M vs. Florida Matchup & Betting Odds

615 Texas A&M Aggies (+4.5) vs. 616 Florida Gators (-4.5); o/u 151.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 16, 2024

Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

TV: ESPN

Texas A&M vs. Florida Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 50% of public bettors are currently backing Florida when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Texas A&M Aggies Game Notes

Texas A&M point guard Wade Taylor IV had a monster game in his team’s 97-87 upset win over Kentucky on Friday. In that contest, the junior from Dallas, Texas scored a game-high 32 points, doled out 3 assists, grabbed 2 rebounds, and nabbed a steal. Taylor is fourth in the SEC in scoring this season with 18.1 points per game.

Aggies guard Tyrece Radford was also solid in his club’s victory on Friday. The 6’3” senior from Baton Rouge, Louisiana stuffed the stat sheet with 23 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and a steal. Radford is second on the team in scoring with 15.6 points per game on the campaign.

Florida Gators Game Notes

Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. was otherworldly in his club’s 102-88 upset win over Alabama on Friday. In that game, Clayton poured in 23 points, pulled down 4 rebounds, and handed out 4 assists. He went 2 of 6 from beyond the arc and 11 of 11 from the charity stripe in the victory.

Gators guard Zyon Pullin was also impactful in his club’s triumph on Friday. The UC Riverside transfer from Pleasant Hill, California put up 19 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and a steal while shooting 4 of 7 from the floor and 10 of 11 from the foul line. Pullin is second on the team in scoring with 15.5 points per game this year.

Texas A&M vs. Florida CBB Betting Trends

Texas A&M is 9-10 ATS after a win this season.

The Aggies are 9-11 ATS in conference games this year.

Florida is 11-10-1 ATS after a win this season.

Florida is 2-0 ATS in their last 2 games against Texas A&M.

Texas A&M vs. Florida CBB Prediction:

Both of these teams were underdogs of 5+ points in their respective games on Friday. Both teams came away with outright wins. Texas A&M defeated Kentucky 97-87 while Florida toppled Alabama 102-88. I think Florida’s performance is more replicable than Texas A&M’s. The Gators only shot 7 of 20 from three-point range (35%) in their win, but they made up for it by shooting 50.8% from the floor and 31 of 36 (86.1%) from the foul line. Alabama couldn’t stop Florida on defense, and Texas A&M’s 104th-ranked defense will likely have trouble doing the same. I like the Gators to win and cover to advance to the SEC championship game on Sunday.

Texas A&M vs. Florida CBB Prediction: FLORIDA GATORS -4.5