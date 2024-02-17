Texas A&M vs. Alabama CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

Unranked Texas A&M heads to Tuscaloosa to face #15 Alabama on Saturday afternoon at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN. Can the Crimson Tide cover the 8-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Texas A&M vs. Alabama prediction.

The Texas A&M Aggies are 15-9 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 11-13 ATS this season.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 17-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 15-9 ATS this season.

Texas A&M vs. Alabama Matchup & Betting Odds

607 Texas A&M Aggies (+8) vs. 608 Alabama Crimson Tide (-8); o/u 159.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 17, 2024

Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, AL

TV: ESPN

Texas A&M vs. Alabama Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing Texas A&M when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Texas A&M Aggies Game Notes

Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV played well in his team’s 74-73 road loss to Vanderbilt on Tuesday night. In that game, the 6’0” junior from Dallas poured in 18 points, grabbed 3 rebounds, and handed out an assist. He shot 5 of 12 from the floor, 2 of 6 from distance, and 6 of 6 from the charity stripe in the loss.

Texas A&M guard Tyrece Radford was also good in his team’s road loss to Vandy this past week. The 6’3” senior from Baton Rouge, Louisiana posted a stat line of 17 points, 4 assists, 1 rebound, and 1 made three-pointer. He converted 6 of 10 shots from the floor and sank all 4 of his free throw tries in the defeat.

Alabama Crimson Tide Game Notes

Alabama guard Mark Sears was excellent in his team’s 109-92 road blowout win over LSU last Saturday. In that game, Sears recorded 23 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals. He made 4 of 9 three-point attempts and went 5 of 6 from the free throw line in the win. Sears leads the SEC in scoring with 20.5 points per game this season.

Alabama guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. also offered up a standout performance last Saturday. In his team’s road win over LSU, Wrightsell poured in 21 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, doled out 4 assists, and nabbed a steal. He is fifth on Alabama in scoring with 8.7 points per game this year.

Texas A&M vs. Alabama CBB Betting Trends

Texas A&M is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games against Alabama.

The Aggies are 5-3 ATS after a loss this season.

Texas A&M is 3-2 ATS against ranked opponents this season.

The over is 17-7 in Alabama’s games this season. That’s tied for the fourth-highest over percentage in the country.

Texas A&M vs. Alabama CBB Prediction:

Texas A&M is currently on the bubble when it comes to making the NCAA Tournament. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has them in as a 9-seed as of this writing, but that could change if the Aggies drop a few more conference games down the stretch. Put simply, the Aggies really need to put on a good showing in this game. Texas A&M is coming off of their worst loss of the season on Tuesday as they fell to a Vanderbilt team that is 7-17 straight up this year. I think Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams really got after his team in practice this week and I could see them playing much better against a far superior opponent in Alabama on Saturday. In a slight contrarian play, I like the Aggies and the points on the road in this one.

Texas A&M vs. Alabama CBB Prediction: TEXAS A&M AGGIES +8