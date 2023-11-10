Tennessee vs. Wisconsin Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Tennessee Volunteers will head up to Madison to meet the Wisconsin Badgers in non-conference action this Friday from the Kohl Center on Peacock. Will the Volunteers cover as 2.5-point favorites or will the Badgers come through as underdogs? Keep reading for our Tennessee vs Wisconsin prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Tennessee Volunteers (-2.5) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (+2.5); o/u 133.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 10, 2023

Kohl Center, Madison, WI

Tennessee vs. Wisconsin Public Betting Information

Tennessee Volunteers Notes

Dalton Knecht scored 17 points on 6/11 shooting, with three boards in the win over Tennessee Tech. The former Northern Colorado guard made himself comfortable immediately in the orange and maize, and he might just lead the charge here in Knoxville this season. Knecht averaged 20.2 ppg and 7.2 rpg through 32 games last year, and he’ll look to show up in the Vols first real test of the seasons returned for his junior year, and he’ll likely have a large role again this season.

Wisconsin Badgers Notes

Tyler Wahl scored 8 points on 4-5 shooting, and rushed out a pair of assists in the win over Arkansas State. The longtime Wisconsin forward picked up four fouls, so he may have been a little handsy due to the light matchup with the Red Wolves. Wahl averaged 11.0 ppg, 6.2 rpg, and 2.5 apg last season, and the Badgers will need his experience and well-rounded skill set for sure in this contest.

Tennessee vs. Wisconsin CBB Betting Trends

TENN is 1-0 against the spread, with a 0-1 o/u record.

WIS is 1-0 ATS, with an 1-0 over/under record.

Tennessee vs. Wisconsin CBB Prediction:

This matchup has the potential to be possession-heavy and defensive minded, as both programs mirror each in style of play, and this will serve as their first real tests respectfully. Wisconsin struggled last season, so a strong showing here would be big for them going forward, but it’s tough to overlook the team coming in. Rick Barnes’ squad represented one of the best defenses in the nation last season, and I like buying into the Under for this matchup.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL PREDICTION: Under 133.5