Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Prediction: Which top 10 team will win?

Number 6 Tennessee heads to College Station to face #7 Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon. The game is at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN. Can Texas A&M cover the 1.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Tennessee vs. Texas A&M prediction.

The Tennessee Volunteers are 21-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 15-11 ATS this season.

The Texas A&M Aggies are 20-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 14-9-3 ATS this season.

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Matchup & Betting Odds

601 Tennessee Volunteers (-1.5) at 602 Texas A&M Aggies (+1.5); o/u 130.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 22, 2025

Reed Arena, College Station, TX

TV: ESPN

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing Texas A&M when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Tennessee Volunteers Game Notes

Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler was terrific in his team’s 81-76 win over Vanderbilt last Saturday. The 5’9” senior from Long Island, NY recorded 22 points, 8 assists, and a blocked shot across 37 minutes. Zeigler shot 7 of 11 from the field and 3 of 4 from beyond the arc in the victory.

Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier also played well in his team’s game on Saturday. The North Florida transfer logged 21 points, 8 rebounds, an assist, and 2 made three-pointers in 32 minutes of playing time. Lanier leads the team in scoring with 17.5 points per game this season.

Texas A&M Aggies Game Notes

Aggies guard Zhuric Phelps was solid in his team’s 70-54 loss to Mississippi State on Tuesday night. The SMU transfer from Midland, TX put up 13 points, 4 rebounds, an assist, and 2 steals in 25 minutes. Phelps shot 5 of 11 from the floor and 3 of 3 from the foul line in the defeat.

Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV stuffed the stat sheet in his team’s game on Tuesday. The senior from Dallas, TX registered 11 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, a steal, and 3 made three-pointers in 33 minutes. Taylor leads the team in scoring with 14.9 points per game this year.

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M CBB Betting Trends

Tennessee is 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

The Volunteers are 1-3 ATS when playing with the rest advantage this season.

Texas A&M is 2-0-1 ATS when playing with the rest disadvantage this season.

Texas A&M is 3-1 ATS in their last 4 games overall.

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M CBB Prediction:

I like this spot for Texas A&M. A few statistics point to a strong case for the Aggies to cover this game. Texas A&M is 5-3-1 ATS as an underdog and 9-3-1 ATS as the home team this season. What’s more, the Aggies are 5-3-1 ATS when facing ranked opponents and 8-6-2 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest this season. Texas A&M is 4-3 ATS in their last 7 games against Tennessee, and I like the Aggies’ chances to improve their record against the Volunteers at home on Saturday. Texas A&M is the pick.

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M CBB Prediction: TEXAS A&M AGGIES +1.5