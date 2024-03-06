Tennessee vs. South Carolina NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the Tennessee Volunteers from Colonial Life Arena at 7:00 ET on Wednesday. The Vols are listed as 5.5-point favorites, while the total is sitting at 140 points, what is the best bet from Columbia? Keep reading for our Tennessee vs. South Carolina prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

689 Tennessee Volunteers (-5.5) at 690 South Carolina Gamecocks (+5.5); o/u 140

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 73% of public bettors are currently backing Tennessee when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Tennessee Volunteers Notes

Tennessee improved to 23-6 after beating Alabama 81-74 this past Saturday. Zakai Zeigler led the Vols with 18 points in 38 minutes of action. The Vols now travel to Columbia to face a tough South Carolina Gamecocks team.

South Carolina Gamecocks Notes

South Carolina moved to 24-5 defeating Florida 82-76 on March 2nd. Meechie Johnson continued his excellent season scoring 25 points on 10/15 from the field. The Gamecocks will look to sweep the season series with Tennessee on Wednesday night.

Tennessee vs. South Carolina CBB Betting Trends

Tennessee is 3-2 ATS in its last 5 road games.

South Carolina is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 road games for the Vols.

Tennessee vs. South Carolina CBB Prediction:

Tennessee looks to win it’s seventh straight contest, while the Gamecocks look to make it four in a row.

Take the Gamecocks. South Carolina does not allow any easy buckets and can shoot the long ball especially at home. They have already defeated Tennessee in Knoxville this year and I fully expect the Gamecocks to have another strong showing in front of a sold-out Colonial Life Arena. Meechie Johnson has emerged as a star for USC this season and they have the pieces around him to hang around with nearly every team in the country. Back the home dog.

Tennessee vs. South Carolina College Hoops Prediction: South Carolina +5.5