    Tennessee vs. Purdue Elite Eight Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Tennessee vs. Purdue

    The Elite Eight continues on Sunday with a Tennessee vs. Purdue matchup at 2:20 p.m. ET. With the Boilermakers laying 3.5 points and the total sitting at 147.5, what’s the smart bet today from Detroit, MI?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    655 Tennessee Volunteers (+3.5) at 656 Purdue Boilermakers (-3.5); o/u 147.5

    2:20 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 31, 2024

    Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

    Tennessee vs. Purdue: Public Bettors Willing to Lay Points

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing Purdue when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Knecht continues to impress in Tourney

    Dalton Knecht provided 24 points (8-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 38 minutes during Friday’s 82-75 win over Creighton. The senior star continues to dominate as he led the Vols in scoring with 24 points while shooting 43 percent from distance. Knecht remains one of the best players remaining in this tournament and will continue to serve as the team’s number one scoring option as Tennessee will face Purdue in the Elite 8.

    Edey Dominant once again

    Zach Edey closed Friday’s 80-68 win over Gonzaga with 27 points (10-15 FG, 7-10 FT), 14 rebounds and one assist in 38 minutes. Edey was massive against Gonzaga and bullied his opponents down low en route to his sixth consecutive double-double. Edey is averaging 26.7 points, 16.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game in three contests in the NCAA Tournament.

    Over is 4-1 in Boilermakers last 5 games following a ATS win

    Over is 45-19-1 in Boilermakers last 65 neutral site games

    Under is 8-3 in Volunteers last 11 overall

    Under is 5-1 in Volunteers last 6 games vs. a team with a winning % above .600

    Tennessee vs. Purdue CBB Prediction:

    Take Purdue. The Boilermakers are 7-2-1 against the spread in their last 10, are 6-2-1 against the number in their last nine neutral site games as a favorite and are 5-2 at the betting window in their last seven NCAA Tournament games. On the other side, the Volunteers are just 2-5 against the spread in their last seven neutral site games and are 4-9 at the betting window in their last 13 NCAA tournament games overall.

    Tennessee vs. Purdue College Hoops Prediction: PURDUE BOILERMAKERS -3.5

