Tennessee vs. North Carolina NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The North Carolina Tar Heels will host the Tennessee Volunteers from the Dean Smith Center at 7:15 ET Wednesday night. The Tar Heels are listed as 2.0-point home favorites, and the total is at 144 points what is the best bet from Chapel Hill? Keep reading for our Tennessee vs. North Carolina prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

677 Tennessee Volunteers (+2.0) at 678 North Carolina Tar Heels (-2.0); o/u 144

7:15 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Dean Smith Center, Chapel Hill, NC

Tennessee vs. North Carolina Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing North Carolina when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Tennessee Volunteers Notes

Tennessee has dropped two straight falling to 4-2 on the year. Their latest defeat was versus the Kansas Jayhawks by a score of 69-60. Santiago Vescovi had a solid game in the loss, scoring 21 points on 8/16 from the field. The Vols will look to snap their-two game skid as they travel to face the #17 ranked UNC Tar Heels.

North Carolina Tar Heels Notes

North Carolina moved to 5-1 after their 87-72 win versus the Arkansas Razorbacks last Friday in Nassau. Veteran RJ Davis led the way offensively for the Tar Heels scoring 30 points on 9/18 and 10/10 from the line. The Heels’ hope Cormac Ryan is available for Wednesday’s contest, as he is currently listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

Tennessee vs. North Carolina CBB Betting Trends

Tennessee is 3-3 ATS in its first 6 games.

UNC is 3-3 ATS to open the season.

The total has gone under in 6 of the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Tennessee vs. North Carolina CBB Prediction:

Tennessee looks to bounce back after dropping two straight, while the Tar Heels defeated Arkansas in the 3rd place game of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Give me Vols here. Tennessee had their chances to knock off both Purdue and Kansas in Maui, however they fell just short in both. As a team, Tennessee shot just 33% and 31% from the field in those two losses, I expect that number to improve here and the Vols defensively are always tough.

For UNC, they may be without Cormac Ryan who is an excellent player for the Heels and helps space the floor. Without Ryan, or if even if he does play, I can’t imagine he is 100% with his ankle. The home crowd will be a factor for UNC, but Tennessee is a veteran group who can handle the noise.

Tennessee vs. North Carolina College Hoops Prediction: Tennessee +2