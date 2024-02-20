Tennessee vs. Missouri College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

Will the Vols cover as an 11.5-point road favorite on Tuesday night when they visit the Tigers at 7:00 p.m. ET? Or is there a better bet in tonight’s Tennessee vs. Missouri matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

621 Tennessee Volunteers (-11.5) at 622 Missouri Tigers (+11.5); o/u 147.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO

TV: SEC Network

Tennessee vs. Missouri: Public Bettors Favoring Road Favorite

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing Tennessee when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Aidoo Double-Doubles in Win vs. Arkansas

Jonas Aidoo closed Wednesday’s 92-63 win over Arkansas with 23 points (11-14 FG, 1-1 FT) and 12 rebounds in 30 minutes. The junior led the Vols in scoring with a 23 point double-double during Wednesday’s win over Arkansas. The center is averaging 11.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game this season. Expect Aidoo to continue to be a threat both on the rebounds and offensively.

East Returns from Injury

Sean East registered 25 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 12-12 FT), two rebounds and six assists in 33 minutes during Saturday’s 79-76 loss to Ole Miss. East had missed the last two games due to a knee injury, with Curt Lewis getting more run in his stead. Not only was East back Saturday, but he put up his best scoring total of the year and nearly led Missouri to its first conference victory. Meanwhile, Lewis didn’t see a minute in the contest. While Missouri is a woeful 0-12 in SEC play, East continues to be a solid fantasy asset, as he’s averaging 16.0 ppg on 52.1 shooting (46.7 percent from distance).

Tennessee vs. Missouri CBB Betting Trends

Over is 4-0 in Tigers last 4 vs. a team with a winning straight up record

Under is 6-1 in Tigers last 7 home games vs. a team with a winning road record

Over is 6-1 in Volunteers last 7 road games

Over is 4-1 in Volunteers last 5 games as a road favorite

Tennessee vs. Missouri CBB Prediction:

Take Tennessee. The Tigers are a putrid 6-20 against the spread in their last 26 games overall and are 5-20-1 at the betting window in their last 26 home games. Mizzou also just 2-6 against the spread in its last eight games following an ATS win and 5-16 against the number in its last 21 games following a straight up loss. On the other side, the Vols are 46-20-3 against the spread in their last 69 games following a win of more than 20 points and are 4-1 against the number in their last five games overall.

Tennessee vs. Missouri College Hoops Prediction: TENNESSEE VOLS -11.5