Tennessee vs. Mississippi State NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The Mississippi State Bulldogs will host the Tennessee Volunteers from Humphrey Coliseum at 7:00 ET on Wednesday evening. The Volunteers are listed as 2.0-point road favorites, while the total is sitting at 139 points, what is the smart play from Starkville? Keep reading for our Tennessee vs. Mississippi State prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

697 Tennessee Volunteers (-2.0) at 698 Mississippi State Bulldogs (+2.0); o/u 139

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing Mississippi State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Tennessee Volunteers Notes

Tennessee dominated Ole Miss 90-64 on January 6th to move to 11-3 on the season. Jonas Aidoo recorded a double-double in the victory scoring 24 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in the victory. The Vols will look to win their eighth straight contest on Wednesday.

Mississippi State Bulldogs Notes

Mississippi State dropped to 11-3 after losing to South Carolina over the weekend. Tolu Smith scored 13 points off the bench in his second game of the season versus the Gamecocks. The Bulldogs will look for a big top 5 victory against the Vols.

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State CBB Betting Trends

Tennessee is 2-3 ATS in its last 5 road games.

Mississippi State is 4-5-1 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for the Volunteers.

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State CBB Prediction:

Tennessee looks to win their eighth straight game, while Miss State looks to get back in the win column on Wednesday night.

Take Tennessee. The Vols are rolling right now, Zakai Zeigler is back to playing at a high level at the point guard position and they are loaded around him. Miss State will make it difficult for the Vols, as they are a tough defense team, but at the end of the day they simply don’t have enough shotmakers to take down this Tennessee team. Vols are the play.

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State College Hoops Prediction: Tennessee -2