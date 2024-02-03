Tennessee vs. Kentucky College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Kentucky Wildcats will host the Tennessee Volunteers from Rupp Arena at 8:30 ET on Saturday night. The Vols are listed as 1.0-point favorites, and the total is at 160.0 points what is the smart play from Lexington? Keep reading for our Tennessee vs. Kentucky prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

797 Tennessee Volunteers (-1.0) at 798 Kentucky Wildcats (+1.0); o/u 160

8:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 3, 2024

Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing Kentucky when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Tennessee Volunteers Notes

Tennessee dropped to 15-5 after losing to the South Carolina Gamecocks 63-59 on Tuesday night. Dalton Knecht continued his strong play, scoring 31 points in a losing effort. The Vols will now face another tough challenge as they head to Rupp to play the Kentucky Wildcats.

Kentucky Wildcats Notes

Kentucky suffered their second home loss of the season on Wednesday night, as the Florida Gators defeated UK 94-91 in overtime. Reed Sheppard scored 24 points and grabbed 8 rebounds in the contest, however it wasn’t enough to defeat the Gators. UK has now dropped 2 of their last 3 games.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky CBB Betting Trends

Tennessee is 0-5 ATS in their last 5 road games.

Kentucky is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 home games.

The total has gone over in 8 of the last 10 games for the Wildcats.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky CBB Prediction:

Both teams look to get back into the win column on Saturday night.

Take Kentucky. Tennessee is a different team on the road with just a 3-2 record on the year, while Kentucky is 10-2 this season at Rupp. Kentucky has been scuffling as of late, but I think they find their groove in a big game back at home. Give me the Wildcats to get it done on Saturday night.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky College Hoops Prediction: Kentucky +1.0