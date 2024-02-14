Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NCAAB Articles

    Tennessee vs. Arkansas College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Tennessee vs. Arkansas

    With the Vols laying 9.5 and the total sitting at 150.5, what’s the best bet in Wednesday night’s Tennessee vs. Arkansas matchup at 9:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    705 Tennessee Vols (-9.5) at 706 Arkansas Razorbacks (+9.5); o/u 150.5

    9:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 14, 2024

    Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, AR

    TV: ESPN2

    Tennessee vs. Arkansas: Bettors Siding with Home Underdog

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing Arkansas when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Gainey Scores Season-High 18 Points in Win

    Jordan Gainey recorded 18 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, three assists and three steals over 26 minutes during Wednesday’s 88-68 victory over LSU. The junior reached a season-high 18 points while shooting 50 percent from the three-point line. Gainey has been a solid contributor off the bench this season for Tennessee and is averaging 7.7 points per game this year.

    Menifield Impresses in Win vs. Georgia

    Keyon Menifield contributed 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday’s 78-75 victory over Georgia. The sophomore was able to provide 15 points and four rebounds off the bench during Saturday’s win over Georgia. Menifield currently averages 8.8 points and 2.1 rebounds per game this season and can be expected to remain as a bench option for Arkansas moving forward.

    Razorbacks are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 home games

    Volunteers are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a road favorite

    Razorbacks are 5-17 ATS in their last 22 games overall

    Volunteers are 3-13 ATS in their last 16 road games

    Tennessee vs. Arkansas CBB Prediction:

    Take the over. The over is 16-5 in the Razorbacks’ last 21 home games, are 5-2 in their last seven games overall and is 15-3 in their last 18 games following a win. On the other side, the over is 7-3-1 in the Volunteers’ last 11 games overall, is 5-1 in their last six road games and is 5-0 in their last five road games versus a team with a home winning percentage of greater than .600.

    Tennessee vs. Arkansas College Hoops Prediction: OVER 150.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com