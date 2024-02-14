Tennessee vs. Arkansas College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

With the Vols laying 9.5 and the total sitting at 150.5, what’s the best bet in Wednesday night’s Tennessee vs. Arkansas matchup at 9:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

705 Tennessee Vols (-9.5) at 706 Arkansas Razorbacks (+9.5); o/u 150.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, AR

TV: ESPN2

Tennessee vs. Arkansas: Bettors Siding with Home Underdog

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing Arkansas when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Gainey Scores Season-High 18 Points in Win

Jordan Gainey recorded 18 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, three assists and three steals over 26 minutes during Wednesday’s 88-68 victory over LSU. The junior reached a season-high 18 points while shooting 50 percent from the three-point line. Gainey has been a solid contributor off the bench this season for Tennessee and is averaging 7.7 points per game this year.

Menifield Impresses in Win vs. Georgia

Keyon Menifield contributed 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday’s 78-75 victory over Georgia. The sophomore was able to provide 15 points and four rebounds off the bench during Saturday’s win over Georgia. Menifield currently averages 8.8 points and 2.1 rebounds per game this season and can be expected to remain as a bench option for Arkansas moving forward.

Tennessee vs. Arkansas CBB Betting Trends

Razorbacks are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 home games

Volunteers are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a road favorite

Razorbacks are 5-17 ATS in their last 22 games overall

Volunteers are 3-13 ATS in their last 16 road games

Tennessee vs. Arkansas CBB Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 16-5 in the Razorbacks’ last 21 home games, are 5-2 in their last seven games overall and is 15-3 in their last 18 games following a win. On the other side, the over is 7-3-1 in the Volunteers’ last 11 games overall, is 5-1 in their last six road games and is 5-0 in their last five road games versus a team with a home winning percentage of greater than .600.

Tennessee vs. Arkansas College Hoops Prediction: OVER 150.5