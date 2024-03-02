Tennessee vs. Alabama College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Alabama Crimson Tide will host the Tennessee Volunteers from Coleman Coliseum at 8:00 ET on Saturday evening. Alabama is listed as 4.0-point favorites, and the total is at 171 points what is the best bet from Tuscaloosa? Keep reading for our Tennessee vs. Alabama prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

771 Tennessee Volunteers (+4.0) at 772 Alabama Crimson Tide (-4.0); o/u 171

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 2, 2024

Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, AL

Tennessee vs. Alabama Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 78% of public bettors are currently backing Alabama when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Tennessee Volunteers Notes

Tennessee improved to 22-6 after beating Auburn 92-84 on Wednesday. Dalton Knecht was incredible, scoring 39 points on 12/21 from the floor. Knecht is now averaging 20.8 ppg on the season while shooting nearly 50% from the floor.

Alabama Crimson Tide Notes

Alabama moved to 20-8 after their latest victory against Ole Miss on February 28th. Mark Sears led the Tide with 26 points on 8/14 from floor, while fellow backcourt mate Aaron Estrada recorded a triple-double. The Tide will look a top 5 victory as they host Tennessee on Saturday evening.

Tennessee vs. Alabama CBB Betting Trends

Tennessee is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 road games.

Alabama is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 home games.

The total has gone over in 8 of the last 10 games for the Tide.

Tennessee vs. Alabama CBB Prediction:

Tennessee looks for their sixth consecutive victory, while Alabama seeks their second win in a row.

Take the over. I don’t imagine either team getting stopped much. Alabama loves to run and shoot the 3 ball on their home floor, however they don’t have the defense to limit the Vols. With elite playmakers up and down each lineup, I don’t see how this game goes under despite the high number. Over is the play.

Tennessee vs. Alabama College Hoops Prediction: Over 171